Invest in cardiac infrastructure to reduce disease burden

Cardiac issues continue to be a significant public health concern in India. It is the leading cause behind a substantial portion of mortality and disability-adjusted life years (DALYs). According to a recent report from a health care insurance aggregator, heart-related claims have increased from 9-12% in 2019-2020 to a whopping 18-20% in 2023-2024, reflecting a growing prevalence of cardiac issues, which are often considered a central part of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Ischemic heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of CVD deaths in India compared to other conditions such as coronary heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, rheumatic heart disease, congenital heart disease, deep vein thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism, stated another report from the World Health Organization. The alarming trend has not only affected families but also caused a strain on the nation’s health care system. Heart infra (Freepik)

While there is no doubt that skilled doctors and cardiologists are critical for saving lives, their impact is even greater when supported by a strong healthcare infrastructure. India’s cardiac care ecosystem is evolving, yet challenges remain in ensuring widespread access to quality care, especially in rural regions, and in addressing the shortage of trained healthcare professionals and resources. Encouragingly, advancements in technology and the growing health care market are beginning to bridge some of these gaps. To reverse the rising tide of cardiac deaths in India, the key is to build robust, cost-effective solutions and sufficient medical professionals, institutions dedicated to heart disease treatment and management.

Timely and reliable diagnosis is often the deciding factor between life and death in cardiac emergencies. Yet, many cardiac and CVD patients in India lose valuable time during the golden hour, the crucial 60 minutes following a cardiac arrest, due to the lack of nearby diagnostic and interventional infrastructure, particularly in underserved areas. In this critical window, the heart muscles can still be saved from permanent damage, making it imperative to act swiftly with both diagnosis and treatment. Modern health care infrastructure must be equipped to support this urgency. Advanced imaging technologies such as CT scanners and MRIs play a vital role in assessing the severity of strokes and other cardiac conditions during this period. Additionally, point-of-care ultrasound is proving to be a powerful tool for early cardiovascular risk detection at primary care levels, enabling faster clinical decisions. However, timely diagnosis alone is not enough, effective emergency treatment must follow. This includes rapid administration of clot-busting drugs, oxygen therapy, and other life-saving interventions. A seamless transition from ambulances to hospital to advanced care is essential to maximise the benefits of timely intervention. In this context, cath labs have become increasingly significant. These specialised facilities, equipped with advanced imaging and minimally invasive technologies, are transforming both the diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions, helping deliver faster, more precise interventions and significantly improving patient outcomes.

While Tier 1 cities boast advanced cardiac infrastructure, health care systems in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities are still evolving. Reports indicate that smaller cities and rural areas often lack access to advanced technologies, critical care specialists, and essential medical equipment, impacting the quality of cardiac care. Nearly 80% of the population remains underserved. Recognising this gap, health care providers are investing significantly in these regions, transforming them into pivotal hubs for cardiovascular care. Continuous improvements in customer satisfaction, work culture, processes, and technologies are enhancing accessibility, efficiency, and affordability of treatment. Increased public and private sector spending, along with stronger collaborations between hospitals, governments, and tech companies, are driving positive changes, strengthening critical care infrastructure beyond metropolitan centres.

Cath labs are playing a central role in this transformation by enabling timely detection, minimally invasive interventions, and faster recovery times. The expansion of cath labs across India is not only creating milestones in cardiac care but also making it more affordable. By enabling timely detection and minimally invasive treatments like angioplasty, cath labs help reduce the need for expensive open-heart surgeries and prolonged hospital stays. Advances in technology, local manufacturing of medical equipment, and government health care initiatives are also helping to cut down the expenses. As a result, quality cardiac care is becoming more accessible to a wider section of the population, including patients in semi-urban and rural areas. A holistic approach that strengthens both medical expertise and diagnostic infrastructure is essential to reduce the cardiac disease burden meaningfully.

This article is authored by Gaurav Vyas, business leader, Image Guided Therapy, Philips Indian subcontinent.