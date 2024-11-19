Issues in childcare in India

Childcare is a cornerstone upon which societies flourish. In a vast and diverse nation as India, the issues related to childcare are multifaceted. Millions of children face challenges that threaten their physical, emotional, and educational well-being. It involves both socio-economic factors and systemic gaps in health, education, protection, and welfare services. Despite significant progress in certain areas, large sections of the population continue to struggle with access to quality childcare. In recent years, lots of efforts are being made to ensure a significant global presence in all spectrums, but when it comes to childcare, exacerbated by socio-economic inequalities, geographical isolation, and limited access to basic services, many issues still persist that affect the nation’s youngest population. Child-care (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Malnutrition remains one of the most pressing concerns for children in India. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5), around 35% of children under the age of five are stunted, and 19% are wasted. Malnutrition leads to developmental delays, weakened immune systems, and lifelong health problems. Factors contributing to malnutrition include poverty, lack of maternal education, and insufficient access to nutrition and healthcare services. With a vast population, ensuring regular health check-ups, vaccinations, and a balanced diet for every child is crucial. Given the diverse socio-cultural landscape of India, providing an environment where children from all backgrounds feel safe, respected, and understood is paramount.

Although India has made strides in improving access to education through schemes like the Right to Education (RTE) Act and initiatives like mid-day meal programs, many children, particularly girls and those in rural areas, continue to be denied their basic right to education. The Covid-19 pandemic further exacerbated this issue, as millions of children were unable to access online learning due to the digital divide. The challenge isn’t just about getting children into schools, but also ensuring the quality of education, reducing drop-out rates, and promoting girl child education.

Child labour continues to be a significant issue, despite laws aimed at its abolition. Poverty, lack of awareness, and insufficient enforcement of labor laws force many children into work, depriving them of education and proper care. Child labourers often work in hazardous conditions, impacting their physical and mental health. In 2021, the International Labour Organization (ILO) reported that India had one of the largest populations of child labourers globally.

Gender inequality affects childcare significantly. Female children are often neglected in terms of nutrition, education, and health care, leading to higher mortality and illiteracy rates among girls. The societal preference for sons over daughters also manifests in higher dropout rates for girls from schools and a lack of investment in their health and future prospects. This issue is further compounded by early marriages and pregnancies, which disrupt girls' education and lead to long-term health problems.

The heart of all these problems lies within the systematic gaps. India has a lack of organised childcare facilities, particularly in rural and economically disadvantaged areas. While the government has initiatives like the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the implementation and quality of these services vary significantly. Anganwadi centers, which provide early childhood care and education, are often understaffed and under-resourced, limiting their effectiveness. Although significant efforts are being made to revamp anganwadi centres in the country, huge resources are being invested to ensure the availability of child-friendly resources to cater to their developmental needs but we need to invest more in building capacities of anganwadi workers, who are ultimately responsible for offering quality care to the children in their young ages which lays the foundation of a person.

While talking about childcare, the mental health issues among children, child abuse and neglect can’t be overlooked. The country lacks adequate infrastructure to offer specialised care to children facing these issues. Additionally, the stigma associated with the issues often discourages families from seeking help for their children. Children from marginalised communities, including Scheduled Castes and Tribes, often lack access to basic services such as health care, education, and nutrition. These inequalities perpetuate cycles of poverty and limit opportunities for upward mobility.

The issues of childcare in India are complex and deeply rooted in socio-economic inequalities. Addressing these challenges requires a multifaceted approach that includes better nutrition, improved access to quality education and healthcare, stronger enforcement of child protection laws, and targeted interventions for the most vulnerable populations. A coordinated effort between government bodies, civil society, and the private sector is essential to ensure that every child in India has the opportunity to grow and thrive in a safe and nurturing environment.

India, with its rich heritage and youthful demographics, stands at a crossroads. The choices made today in childcare will shape the nation’s destiny. By acknowledging the challenges, celebrating the triumphs, and consistently striving for better, India can ensure a brighter, more prosperous future for its children and, by extension, for the nation. By investing in childcare, India can secure the future of its young generation, laying the foundation for a healthier and more prosperous society.

This article is authored by Anita Sinha, Jharkhand convener & steering committee member, FORCES.