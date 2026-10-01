The next chapter of health care will be driven by technology

Health care has always evolved alongside advances in science and technology. From diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive procedures to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and remote monitoring, technological innovation has progressively changed how diseases are detected, treatments are delivered and patients interact with health care systems. Today, this transformation is accelerating, creating new possibilities for more precise, efficient and personalised care.

Digital health (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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One of the most important changes brought about by technology is the ability to move away from a one-size-fits-all approach. Patients can have very different medical histories, physical characteristics, responses to treatment and health care needs. Technology can help clinicians gather and analyse more information, allowing treatment decisions to be better aligned with individual circumstances. However, greater access to data and sophisticated tools does not eliminate the need for professional judgement. Instead, it makes the role of health care professionals even more important in interpreting information and applying it appropriately.

The value of technology in health care, therefore, lies not simply in how advanced a device or system is, but in how effectively it addresses a clinical need. A technology may have impressive specifications, but its real value is determined by whether it improves diagnosis, treatment, safety, efficiency or the patient experience. This distinction is becoming increasingly important as health care systems adopt a growing range of digital and technological solutions.

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{{^usCountry}} Personalisation is particularly significant in modern medicine. Advances in diagnostic technologies, genetic testing, imaging and data analysis are allowing health care professionals to understand patients with increasing precision. Treatment decisions can take into account factors that may previously have been difficult to assess or incorporate into routine clinical practice. As these capabilities develop, the expectation is that health care will become increasingly tailored to the individual rather than based solely on standardised protocols. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Personalisation is particularly significant in modern medicine. Advances in diagnostic technologies, genetic testing, imaging and data analysis are allowing health care professionals to understand patients with increasing precision. Treatment decisions can take into account factors that may previously have been difficult to assess or incorporate into routine clinical practice. As these capabilities develop, the expectation is that health care will become increasingly tailored to the individual rather than based solely on standardised protocols. {{/usCountry}}

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Technology is also helping improve the efficiency of health care delivery. Automated systems can reduce repetitive administrative tasks, digital platforms can make information more accessible and advanced equipment can enable procedures to be performed with greater precision. In many areas of medicine, technological improvements can help clinicians manage time and resources more effectively, potentially allowing greater attention to be directed towards patients.

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The patient experience is another important consideration. Health care is not only about clinical outcomes; comfort, communication, accessibility and confidence in treatment also influence how patients experience the health care system. Technologies that reduce discomfort, shorten procedure times or make treatment more convenient can therefore contribute to a more patient-centred model of care. At the same time, innovation must remain grounded in safety and clinical evidence rather than being adopted simply because it is new.

Aesthetic dermatology provides one example of this broader transformation. Modern treatment platforms can combine different technological approaches, such as multiple wavelengths, specialised applicators and cooling systems, to give clinicians greater flexibility when treating patients with different skin types and treatment requirements. Yet even with sophisticated equipment, outcomes continue to depend on appropriate assessment and clinical judgement. The example demonstrates a wider principle applicable across health care: Technology can expand what clinicians are able to do, but it does not replace the need to understand the individual patient.

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The rapid growth of AI is taking this relationship between technology and health care into another phase. AI is increasingly being explored for applications ranging from analysing medical images and identifying patterns in large datasets to supporting clinical decision-making and administrative processes. Its potential is considerable, but so are the questions surrounding accuracy, accountability, privacy and bias. Health care requires particularly careful implementation because technological errors can have consequences far beyond inconvenience.

This makes responsible innovation essential. New technologies must be evaluated not only for their capabilities but also for their reliability, safety, accessibility and relevance to actual clinical needs. Health care professionals need sufficient understanding of the tools they use, while patients need clear information about what technology can and cannot deliver. Maintaining this balance will be crucial as innovation becomes increasingly embedded in everyday health care.

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The future of health care is, therefore, unlikely to be defined by technology alone. The most meaningful progress will come from combining technological capability with scientific evidence, clinical experience and an understanding of individual patient needs. The objective should not simply be to make health care more technologically advanced, but to make it more accurate, accessible, efficient and responsive.

As technology continues to evolve, the relationship between humans and health care innovation will remain central. Machines can process information, identify patterns and enable new forms of treatment, but health care ultimately remains a human endeavour. The challenge and opportunity ahead lie in ensuring that technological progress strengthens that human connection rather than diminishing it.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Dr Rajat Kandhari, consultant dermatologist & physician, Dr. Kandhari’s Skin & Dental Clinic, GK, Delhi.

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