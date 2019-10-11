Ahlcon Public hosts its commerce festival

ht-school

The Buzz in Business: The Commix Club

Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, held its interschool commerce fest, EComBat-2019.

The school’s commerce club, Commix Club, organised the event. Journalist Anjilee Istwal was the guest of honour. The principal, vice principal, the guest of honour and the president and vice president of the Commix Club lit the lamp. Members of the Commix Club presented saplings to the judges. Principal Dr Deepak RS Bisht spoke a few words of encouragement to the students. Commix Club president Kanishka Tyagi elaborated on the aims of the club. The event started with a declaration by Istwal. The fest comprised six events, the first one being Biz-Quiz, a written as well as verbal quiz related to the business world and economy.

The activity Share Bazaar was based on a virtual stock market. The participants were given the names and news of certain companies and on the basis of their interpretation, they had to invest in the given companies in the form of virtual money and the team with the highest amount of money at the end was the winner.

The activity Business News was about business news presentation. In the Biz Street Play, the participants were given the topic “Waste disposal in India” and were further allotted sub-topics like e-waste management, construction waste, industrial waste, domestic waste and bio-medical waste. The activity Comic Strip covered the principles of management in innovative caricatures. Last but not the least, was a surprise event, a crossword based on commerce followed by a treasure hunt in which the participants had to solve a question of accountancy and then find out the missing values. The rolling trophy was won by Delhi Public School, Noida. It was a fun-filled event with over 20 schools and more than 300 participants.

Clean Water and Sanitation Management- A Universal Imperative To Sustain Life

Mother’s Global School, C-Block, Preet Vihar, conducted a series of activities under an ISA project initiated by the British Council. The Social Science and Commerce departments carried out a project titled Clean water and Sanitation Management. The objective of the project was to create awareness among students regarding issues of water scarcity and lack of sanitation in the countries India, Israel, Netherlands and Costa Rica. The activities for primary, middle, secondary and senior secondary pupils included sanitation drive, visit to toilet museum, making project files, poster making, street play, MUN conference, wall magazine, toilet audit and Power Point presentation.

BSES Energy Conservation

Govt Girls Sr Sec School, No-2, B-Block, Yamuna Vihar, hosted a programme on energy conservation by representatives of BSES (North East Division) Delhi titled Jagriti, the Awareness.

School teachers Manju Sharma, Manju Verma, Jyoti Kumari, Rishu with BSES representative Abhishek, Neetu Luthra and Kumar Saurabh coordinated the programme in the presence of principal Dr Kanchan Jain.

Various competitions such as quiz and drawing competition were organised for students and winners were given prizes. An animated movie based on energy conservation was shown to students. An NGO presented a street play on electricity theft. In a lucky draw 25 selected students were given T-shirts with BSES logo. It was a good initiative on the part of BSES to create awareness at the grassroot level. Students carried the message to their family members as well as neighbours. The message of energy conservation and facilities like e-mail messages and SMS provided by BSES for billing facilities were given to students. Active participation of the school authorities and BSES representatives made this venture successful.

Motivational Session by Swami Bodhmayananda

Students of ASN Senior Secondary School, Mayur Vihar, attended a motivational talk by Swami Bodhmayananda, director Vivekananda Institute of Human Excellence, Hyderabad and coordinator of the personality development project of Sri Ramakrishna Math, Chennai. He was accompanied by Dr Vivek Modi, a doctor turned wellness trainer and a keynote speaker.

The Swami encouraged the students to develop self-confidence and build a strong character by reading the books of Swami Vivekananda. He told the students about the 3H’s i.e. develop your head, feel your heart and work with your hands for the development of society. He also said the human and spiritual values should be given more importance in the education system. He answered the questions of students. The one-to-one interactive session helped the students to introspect and find solutions to the problems themselves. School principal Swarnima Luthra thanked the Swami for showering his blessings on all. She said that these motivational sessions are important to show the correct path in life.

Annual Prize Distribution Function

New Adarsh Public School, Tila Shahbazpur, Ghaziabad, celebrated its annual prize distribution function with enthusiasm.

The school auditorium was tastefully decorated. Eminent citizens, school management members, and parents attended the event. Chairperson Saroj Sharma presided over the function. She was welcomed by principal Rohini Mahur and manager Anil Kumar Sharma with all members of the managing committee. Saroj Sharma inaugurated the function by offering flowers and lighting the lamp of knowledge. Students of Classes 8 and 9 sang Saraswati Vandana. The principal welcomed the chairperson and management by presenting shawls and bouquets. A cultural programme was presented by the primary, junior and senior classes. Class 4A sang a group song. Class 9 and 10 staged a play on the Uri Attack. The principal read out the annual report. She requested the chairperson to present prizes and certificates to the toppers of all classes. She congratulated the parents and staff members for the all round progress of the school. Anil Kumar Sharma spoke about how students can have a better future. The principal proposed the vote of thanks.

Investiture Ceremony

Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, conducted an investiture ceremony to hand over responsibilities to the students’ council members.

The council members and the house captains marched to the beats of drums. Heading the group was students’ council president Malvika Kapoor. Flanking her were Kaina Kaushik, Vanya Chanana, Ananya Verma and Arnav Madan bearing the house flag. Sport secretaries Aryan Bajaj and Stuti Srivastava were followed by the students’ council. Principal Ashok Kumar Pandey conferred badges and sashes on the leaders from the middle section. He administered the oath to the council and house appointees, which was then signed by the students. In his address to the council, the principal expressed his pride at their achievement. Middle section headmistress Dimple Puri gave a short and inspiring speech that made the leaders realise their responsibility towards the school. She encouraged them to bear the baton with honesty and steadfastness. The school song echoed in the hearts of Ahlconites. A vote of thanks was given to the principal and the dignitaries. The auditorium was filled with enthusiasm for a brighter future.

Taekwondo Competition

The students of AK Children Academy, Sahibabad, won 11 gold medals, five silver medals, two bronze medals and the trophy in first Inter-School Taekwondo Championship organised by the District Taekwondo Association Gautam Buddh Nagar and GD Goenka international School Greater Noida West. The event was held at GD Goenka International School, Greater Noida.

About 500 students from 22 schools participated in the district-level championship. At a special assembly the principal congratulated the winners and wished them the best. The principal also congratulated the team coach.

