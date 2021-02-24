IND USA
Schools in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai are yet to reopen, even as those in the other parts of the state began physical classes from November 23.
Allow us to continue working from home, say Mumbai teachers

While schools have remained closed for physical classes for the past 10 months, teachers are being called for work related to online learning and exams.
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:30 PM IST

With the rising number of Covid-19 infections in the city, teachers have requested the government to allow them to work from home. Schools in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai are yet to reopen, even as those in the other parts of the state began physical classes from November 23.

“There is a lot of risk associated in travelling as cases are rising in the city. The chief minister has recently appealed to organisations to allow employees to work from home, if possible. Then what is the point in calling teachers and the non-teaching staff to school?” asked Rajesh Pandya, vice-president of the Teachers’ Democratic Front.

While schools have remained closed for physical classes for the past 10 months, teachers are being called for work related to online learning and exams.

As per the state education department’s standard operating procedures (SOPs), teachers from all the schools in the state can be called to school for work related to online learning or other academic work. Schools have been asked to ensure that they sanitise their premises and regularly check temperatures.

Teachers have been instructed to follow safety guidelines like wearing masks, following physical distancing, etc.

Similarly, schools need to follow the policy of “staying home if unwell” for teachers who are feeling sick – especially those who have comorbidities or are above the age of 50 years.

Meanwhile, parents are now requesting the government to allow online exams for Class 9 and Class 11 students.

“Many schools are scheduling offline exams for these students and it is risky considering the current situation. We also request that students be promoted on the basis of internal assessments,” said Anubha Sahai, president of the Indiawide Parents association.

