Delhi school events: Ahlcon International organises mega annual show

To spread awareness among the citizens of India and to give impetus to the Fit India Movement initiated by Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi, Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, celebrated its most-awaited mega annual show titled ‘Sashakt Bharat – Fit Hai Toh Hit Hai India’ with great enthusiasm.

This year the annual day celebration was hosted live on a virtual platform in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The first-ever virtual annual show witnessed 100% participation of students.

The school strongly believes that healthier citizens make a successful nation and the Fit India Initiative can be a success only when it becomes a people’s movement. This was the prime reason why fitness was chosen as our theme. Through this theme, our little Ahlconites played the role of a catalyst in promoting sports and ability as the new health mantra.

Seeking the blessings of the Almighty through the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, the school commenced the event with the grand welcome of all the dignitaries. The perennial existence of music and its spiritual essence was truly exhibited in the scintillating performances of young music maestros. The relevance of sports and fitness was incredibly highlighted through the soulful symphony of ‘Sur Sangam’.

An art exhibition titled ‘Fitness Galleria’ showcasing the outstanding work of the students in their initiative to attain good health and fitness during the remote-learning period was highly appreciated by one and all. The significance of exercise in our daily lives was beautifully depicted through a presentation on Yoga and Zumba.

A spectacular act on self-defense planted the seeds of positivity and strength in the students.

The students also impressed the audience with their immense talent through their inspiring mirror Dance, ‘Rendezvous with Me’.

The finale and the prop dance witnessed exuberance as the little dance divas left the spectators awe-struck with their high energy dance performance and rhythmic moves.

Chief guest Lokendra Singh Chahar applauded the efforts and initiatives of the school in providing quality education to the students. He urged the parents to allow the children to follow their dreams with passion and determination without being afraid of failure to maximise their potential and capabilities.

Principal Sanjay Yadav appreciated the enthusiasm with which the children performed and acknowledged the efforts of the parents in making this show a huge success with their support and cooperation.

The principal also apprised the audiences of the school’s achievements and incredible progress made by the students in the last academic year. Ahlcon Group of Schools director Dr. Ashok Kumar Pandey, prominent dignitaries and host school assistant headmistress Pooja Shandilya appreciated the hard work of the students and the teachers.

NKBPS, Dwarka, celebrates inter-school event Glimpses

Amid changing paradigms in the teaching-learning domain brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, NK Bagrodia Public School (NKBPS), Dwarka, celebrated its annual inter-school event titled Glimpses 2020 on a virtual platform. The aim was to mould the young impressionable minds into creative individuals by tapping their talent and instilling confidence in them through a plethora of literary competitions.

The opening ceremony was organized on Google Meet and simultaneously telecast live on YouTube. Around 28 reputed schools from Delhi/NCR took part in it. The school organised various competitions wherein the students exuded their self-confidence and talents. The panel was very impressed by the talents of the upcoming flag bearers of future. The cooperation extended by the parents and the teachers to make the event a grand success was also appreciated.

The main competitions organised were --- Alpha Able: Weave a Parable Using 3 Alphabets, Culinary Maths: Cuisine Without Fire, Kahani Bunna: Weave a Story Using Pictures, Earth’s Colloquial: Role Play Between Plants/Animals and Humans During Pandemic, Math Encounters: Role Play/Dramatisation, Subhashitani: Shlokuccharan, Immuno-o-matics – Food Platter With Immunity Boosters, My Own Puppet Theatre - Story Telling With Puppets, Number Ninja - Maths Magic Tricks.

NKBPS has always focused on empowering its students and getting them ready to face the challenges of life efficiently.

ATL inaugurated at Balvantray Mehta Vidya Bhawan ASMA

The Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) of Balvantray Mehta Vidya Bhawan Anguridevi Shersingh Memorial Academy (ASMA), G.K.-II, was inaugurated by Udit Prakash Rai, IAS, director of education, government of NCT of Delhi. The Directorate of Education is the department under the education ministry of the Delhi government that manages the city’s public school system.

The school in collaboration with Niti Aayog, government of India set up the ATL on its premises. It is equipped with the latest technologies to enable the young students to solve problems by creating innovative prototypes and eventually becoming an entrepreneur. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by the distinguished guests in the newly established ATL.

The Chief Guest saw the presentation and interacted with the students who had prepared projects based on AI and robotics. SMC officiating chairman Arun K Jain, SOPS (Delhi) vice chairman Shri Vasu, Former KVS commissioner Shri Baldev Mahajan, philanthropist and hotelier Shri Ravi N. Sahani, Education Zone 29 deputy director Dr. Shamsad Ali graced the occasion as esteemed guests. Later on, school director Gp S C Bahri welcomed the august gathering in the Savitri Devi Auditorium for a brief cultural programme.

Academics assistant director-consultant Deepa Misra, IE and ADMN consultant Geeta Mallick, second shift principal Vandana Baberwal and other senior teachers from all the three wings of the school also attended this programme.

The chief guest paid floral tribute to Sher-e-Punjab Lala Lajpat Rai. The virtual performance during this function included a well-synchronised Vandana, musical performances by the students and an amalgamation of folk and classical dances. The grandeur of the finale left the audience mesmerized.

Rai, who also addressed the gathering, was highly impressed by the commitment of the teachers and school management. He lauded the efforts put in by the school in the education and training of children with special need.

He appreciated the wonderful performance of the students and congratulated the students and te teachers for the latest Atal Tinkering Lab in the School. He was delighted to share that he had learned something from this school during his visit and stated that the school exuded positive vibrations. He assured all the support and co-operation for the betterment/upliftment of the facilities for the education and training of the CWSN. Principal (morning shift) Richa Sharma proposed a vote of thanks to the chief guest and the dignitaries on behalf of the entire school.

Harshita Jain of SDAV, G’gram gets scholarship

On the eve of International Women’s Day, Harshita Jain, a student of Class 12-A of SD Adarsh Vidyalaya (SDAV), Sec-47, Gurugram, received the Smt Shashi Prabha Sharma scholarship. Harshita has participated in every inter-school competition and has achieved an excellent academic performance.

Wing Commander S. Bhagat, the son-in-law of Wing Commander (retd.) Dr. MD Sharma, gave a cheque of ₹50,000 to Harshita as the scholarship amount in the presence of SDAV president Asha Sharma and principal Rakhi Verma. The Smt Shashi Prabha Sharma Scholarship is an annual scholarship initiated by Dr. MD. Sharma in memory of his wife Late Shashi Prabha Sharma.

It is given to meritorious but financially underprivileged girl students of the SDAV Society every year to encourage them to achieve higher education and be a source of inspiration for many other girls who participated in every inter-school competition and have shown excellent academic result.