Delhi school events: Ahlcon International School celebrates Vasantotsav

Ahlcon International School, Mayur Vihar, celebrated its annual festival Vasantotsav 2021 with great zeal and splendour, marking the beginning of the spring season.

On that occasion, a special virtual programme was organised for the worshipping of Maa Saraswati, the Goddess of learning.

Renowned classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, who is also the recipient of Padma Vibhushan award, graced the occasion. She enthralled the audience with her divine rendition of KATHA titled ‘Om Shiv Shambhu’ in her own musically rich inimitable style.

Nine online competitions, covering all the performing arts including vocal and instrumental, were organised by the school.

As many as 26 schools from the country participated in that event. All the entries were sent online and their performances were judged by a panel of maestros in various fields.

Through the virtual prize distribution ceremony, the certificates were distributed and the rolling trophy was given away to Seth Jaipuria International School.

Chairperson Dr. Rohini Ahluwalia in her address said that everyone should be dutiful and respectful of the rich heritage which has transcended us to overcome all kinds of diversities and emerge stronger.

Director Dr Ashok Kumar Pandey, principal Sanjay Yadav, and headmistress Sunita Rajiv too motivated the students to be the custodians of our traditions and culture and keep the torch burning for the future generations to witness and delve in its spiritual depths.

Royal Public School conducts drawing contest

Royal Public School, Gurugram, organised a drawing competition on its premises for the students of Classes 6 to 9 on a virtual platform.

The students showed their creative skills through their drawings on coronavirus-related queries: -- ‘what is corona virus?’, ‘how can we protect ourselves from this virus?’, and ‘what precautions should we take?’.

The aim behind organising the competition was to explore the inner creativity of students. The students wholeheartedly participated in that competition. Class 9 student Bharti secured the first position while another Class 9 student Gauri bagged the second position. Priya of Class 8 secured the third position. Principal Naresh Kumar Gulati congratulated and motivated the winners to achieve success and emerge as winners in their lives. The principal also appreciated the efforts of the students.

DAVPS students excel in different examinations

Shaunak Baral, a Class 5 student of DAV Public School, RK Puram, secured the 13th rank at the all-India level in Unified Cyber Olympiad 2020. He achieved a remarkable score among the Class 5 students across India.

Another Class 5 student Divyanshu Panda and Bhavini Tripathi of Class 4 secured the second position at the national level in National United Information Test 2021 conducted by United School Organisation.

Both of them received certificates for their brilliant performances. They also received a cash prize of ₹750.

Apeejay team shines in tech event

A team of students comprising of Akanksha Rani, Yash Pandey, and Ansh Ahuja of Apeejay School, Panshcheel Park, participated in the 3rd Technovation Hackathon Smart City, 2021 with their project HEALTHHub, a health kit that combines healthcare with Artificial Intelligence. The event was conducted and sponsored by Sharda University and Greater Noida Industrial Area Authority. A total of 40 schools participated in that event.

The Apeejay team secured the first position in the school category at the national level. They were evaluated on the basis of their innovation, presentation, communication, progress, and societal impact. The team also won a cash prize of ₹25,000. It was an informative and interactive experience for the students.