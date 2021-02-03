Delhi school events: Apeejay School celebrates annual appreciation day

An exuberant blend of innovation in technology and creative skill, Apeejay School, Panchsheel Park, celebrated its annual appreciation day titled Virtually Yours with enthusiasm.

The chief guest for the event was Dr. Neha Jain, IAS, assistant commissioner and sub-divisional magistrate. Hitesh Kewalya, a well-known script writer, director, recipient of Filmfare award and also a proud alumnus, joined the celebrations as the guest of honour while another alumnus Vishal Kaul, business head, PepsiCo India and South East Asia, marked his presence as a special guest.

The event witnessed a melange of ideas resonating through various artistic and aesthetic skills. Enactment of poetry, blending artwork on canvas with poetry, instrumental music strung to Raag Bhoopali, melodious school choir singing the water anthem, soul stirring Maula Mere Maula and dance on Rabindra Sangeet were the major highlights of the programme.

School principal Ritu Mehta in her annual report highlighted the astounding achievements of the students in various fields and said how the school had retained its top slot position in the field of academic rigour and co -curricular activities.

Thereafter prizes for academic achievers and meritorious students in all activities were announced. Dr. Jain was welcomed by vice principal Shalini Agarwal.

The chief guest in her inspirational address to the participants appreciated their efforts and hailed their innate talents.

She gave an inspirational speech, highlighting the importance of failures in life as your best teachers. Kewalya and Kaul, who have set an example for the school students to emulate, were welcomed by vice principal Neha Hansuka.

The programme culminated with the singing of Christmas carols, which echoed the idea that the celebrations are a hope for a better tomorrow, living up to the spirit of Christmas and New Year bringing new hope and new beginnings specially after the unprecedented year of despair due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

This was followed by the vote of thanks and the school song which lived up to the school motto ‘Soaring High is My Nature’.

Adarsh Public School conducts workshop

Adarsh Public School, Bali Nagar, organised a workshop on the theme of good touch and bad touch. The children need to know about this sensitives issue to protect themselves from abuse. The presentation began with a talk show on how to differentiate between a bad touch and a good touch or understand people’s uncomfortable behaviour.

The students were informed about their safety zone with the help of a short movie and a presentation. At the end of the session, each student answered questions for an assessment of their understanding.

The event helped raise awareness about this issue among the students.

Suraj Bhan, DAVPS, Vasant Vihar, conducts event on life skills

Earmarking the year 2020 as the brilliant year of learning and expansion,Suraj Bhan DAV Public School (DAVPS), Vasant Vihar, organised a virtual event which focused on the enhancement of life skills and marked a fresh start to the new year. Undeterred by the Covid-19 pandemic, the students as well as the school staff participated in that event with enthusiasm.

The guest of honour for the event was JK Kapur, secretary, DAV CMC and SBDAV manager while the chief guest was Charu Maini, principal of DAV Gurugram and LMC member. Besides them, esteemed members from Arya Samaj and the stake holders of SBDAV were welcomed.

School alumni Prashant Sagar and Avanti Sopory, who have written fiction books, also attended the event.

The programme was inaugurated with the Gayatri Mantra, followed by the DAV gaan.

Short films based on the thematic content were ideated, acted, compiled and clubbed into movies by the talented students of Classes 6-8.

The students showcased their learning during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown period in the form of life skills they learnt or polished.

Apart from different kinds of dances, paintings, cooking and acting, the school students also showcased their interests and experiments they tried during the lockdown period.

Short videos from all the classes were also shared with the audience on that occasion.

Acknowledging the efforts of the students and the support staff for the virtual show, both Kapur and Maini poured words of appreciation into their addresses.

They said that it was incredible to see how the students and the school staff proved the phrase “the show must go on” with their zeal and fervent approach .

Principal Dr Ahuja proposed a vote of thanks and congratulated the staff and the students for their endeavors in facing the Covid-19 pandemic challenges with determination and optimistic thrill for a brighter tomorrow.

Army Public School, NOIDA, gets two prestigious awards

Army Public School, Noida, has been honoured with two prestigious awards. The prestigious `School with Best Infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh, 2020 Trophy’. was given by the organisers of National School Awards while the International School Award (ISA) accredition was given by the British Council Division. The award function was conducted through an E-Ceremony.

The first award is a national-level recognition and will be reflected in the honour site of the organisers, along with names of winners in the other categories. The site has a wide circulation among social media portals and the education fraternity. The school had applied for the second award in May 2019.

It is a matter of great pride that the school achieved the International Dimension in Schools Certificate for the period 2020-23. As part of this programme, the participating schools took part in seven activities involving the students focusing upon scholastic and co-scholastic areas.

These activities were specially designed in an action plan approved by the British Council Division. Out of these, three activities were conducted with international collaboration of schools in Dubai (UAE), Raciborz (Poland) and Medellin (Colombia). The British Council Division has greatly appreciated the support, commitment, creativity and innovative international work done by APS.

Principal Jyoti Rana along with ISA coordinators Archana Lal and Indrani Neogi attended the virtual ceremony for honouring the schools which received ISA accreditation.

GMA, Gurugram, conducts Leader’s Oration event

Gems Modern Academy (GMA), Gurugram, organised an event titled Leader’s Oration. On that occasion, Team GMA was fortunate to host two eminent personalities from different walks of life --- DCP West Deepak Saharan and art educationist Miss Goldy Malhotra under Leader’s Orientation. Saharan hailed the teaching faculty on the smooth transformation from offline mode to online teaching.

He motivated the teaching staff to keep giving their best to take the country forward. Malhotra talked about the value of co-scholastic subjects like art and how it gives joy to the teachers. Teachers will surely carry with them a rich experience and great learning. The event, which was a huge success, witnessed a pioneering approach to training and motivation. The School Head expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the guests for their participation.