Delhi school events: Bosco Public School organises annual event

Bosco Public School, Paschim Vihar, celebrated its annual event titled Zero Hour 2020-21-cum-Felicitation Ceremony on a virtual platform with unprecedented enthusiasm.

An eye-catching event called Rang-e-Daastan was organised based on the theme VIBGYOR-The Colours of Life. The proceedings began with the the welcoming speech delivered by school vice-principal Priya Handa in which she spoke about the institute’s eventful journey and highlighted the milestones achieved during the last academic session. VIBGYOR (violet, indigo, blue, green, yellow, orange and red) is a popular mnemonic device used for memorizing the traditional optical spectrum.

The chief guest for the event was renowned psychologist Dr. Aruna Broota who shed light on the importance and warmth of the childhood and the true essence of life.School chairman Dr. Gurpreet Singh Tuteja lauded the students for their accomplishments and showered his blessings on them for their next session.

Principal, Rajiv Duggal acknowledged the efforts of the students and teachers who put their best foot forward in making this event a stupendous success. He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the parents for being a pillar of strength and support during all times. Primary headmistress Sofia Malik presented the annual report for the year. Sometimes all you need is a little splash of colours. Colours speak a deep and mysterious language -- the language of dreams. This very spirit came alive when Boscons enthralled everyone with their scintillating performances during the Rang-e-Daastan event.

All the students made the event a spectacular one with their virtual presence and unfolded the extraordinary vision for the existence of various colours around them. The event was an attempt to depict various emotions and feelings associated with each colour of rainbow. The students vied with each other to perform and exhibit their innate talents through astounding enactments and transported the audience to the world of colours through their dance presentations.

The students portrayed various emotions expressed by each colour of VIBGYOR like peace, divinity, trust, courage, happiness, love etc. and revealed different messages for life. The participants were all sequined and in colourful costumes at their impressive best to display their talent and creativity.

Truly, colours speak louder than words and have the power to directly influence the soul. The effervescent performance of zealous Boscons was a perfect representation of the colourful spirit of life. Everyone was visibly impressed by the impeccable performances showcased by the students and the atmosphere was full of great zest, vibrancy and elation.

The felicitation ceremony was a moment of pride for all the winners and achievers of the school. The meritorious students were awarded trophies in the academic as well as co-curricular areas. The exemplary results reiterated the patient and persistent efforts of our students. The event was a huge success and the spectacular display of talent and fervour. The programme culminated with a vote of thanks followed by the singing of the national anthem.

BBMS gets prestigious 2021 national education award

It was yet another moment of pride for Blue Bells Model School (BBMS), Gurugram, when it was conferred with the National Education Brilliance Award 2021 in the Best CBSE School of the Year category.

It is the most coveted education award of the country which was presented by Hypedge Media and I CAN Foundation. That award is given with an aim to celebrate success, recognise achievement and highlight innovative institutions putting in sincere efforts towards educational development all across the nation.

The school was honoured for being compassionate and altruistic in its intention to improve the quality of education, lives of the students and human welfare overall. Congratulations to Team BBMS for adding this glorious feather in their cap of achievements! Great institutions are born out of great vision and Blue Bells Model School (BBMS), Gurugram, is one such institution which houses thousands of dreams and nurtures them all.

SDPS conducts online activities & competitions

Keeping in mind the holistic development of the children, South Delhi Public School (SDPS), Defence Colony, organised various online extracurricular activities and contests.

Those online activities were conducted with an aim to explore and keep the creative side of children running during the Covid-19 period. The activity periods were the most awaited periods of the week the students and the teachers. Due to the pandemic, the classes were conducted online but this did not hamper the zeal of the students and the teachers to conduct activity periods.

The pandemic couldn’t abate the students’ enthusiasm as they participated in various activities such as cooking, debate on any topic, showing of small kitchen garden in their house or vicinity, discussion or creative drawing session after the story telling and even the craft work.

The students were excited and toiled a lot to give their best shot. The most happening classes were the cooking classes where little chefs showcased their elegant presentations. Those periods are going to be cherished by all for a long time.