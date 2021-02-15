Delhi school events: DAVPS gets international school award

For its outstanding efforts made in the field of global education, DAV Public School (DAVPS), Vasant Kunj, was received the International School Award (ISA) from British Council.

The award was exhibited at a virtual platform. The students had collaborated with partner schools of different countries like UK, Qatar, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The ISA gave a zealous burst and a peep into the generation next. The modern means of communication such as social media and videoconferencing ensured that inter-cultural experiences reach every student.

Twitter, Skype, YouTube, Wikipedia, Google, blogs, Facebook, WhatsApp etc. helped the students partner with various international partners by reaching out beyond boundaries, thus contributing a valuable international dimension to their activities.

The aim was to foster a spirit of international brotherhood by understanding each other’s cultures and differences and thereby becoming global citizens in the true sense of the word.

Relentless work by faculty members and the students’ efforts to widen the horizon of their learning by transcending national boundaries was highly appreciated.

Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, organises Heritage Day quiz

Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, conducted a five-round Heritage Day quiz for the students of Classes 9 and 11.

The students participated in that event with great enthusiasm. India is a land of varied traditions and cultures.

Each ethnic group has contributed to the making of Indian history and culture. The quiz tested their knowledge and sense of familiarity with the unique cultures from different states. The final round was the rapid fire round.

Though all the participants surely gained knowledge but some of them performed better than others.

Saanvi of SMS, Noida, designs tool to identify Down Syndrome

Saanvi Mehra, a Class 10 student of The Shriram Millennium School (SMS), Noida, has designed a tool to identify children affected with Down Syndrome, a genetic disorder, through their photographs. Now, she looks forward to working closely with hospitals and paediatricians after her board exams are over so that the lives of many children affected with this genetic disorder can be saved.

Designed as part of a project submitted to Google India Code to Learn Contest 2020, this tool has the potential to save the lives of more than 20,000 children annually in India alone. This landmark innovation not only secured Saanvi victory in the contest in the Classes 9-10 category but will also be a boon for the children suffering from Down Syndrome.

We are very proud of Saanvi and her noble project which will save the lives of thousands children afflicted with Down Syndrome. She has taken forward the values of our institution and we are ready to support her in any way we can,” says school director Uttara Singh, adding “I would like to encourage more students to pursue programming and solve problems around them”.

Saanvi chose this project as one out of every thousand children in India (1:1000) is estimated to be suffering from Down Syndrome, with over 30,000 children being born every year with this genetic disorder. In India, the survival rate is barely 44%. The main reasons for this high mortality in India are non-diagnosis/ late diagnosis due to lack of access to, proper facilities and unaffordability of diagnostic facilities.

The primary markers of a Down Syndrome child can be established before birth through an ultrasound scan, which is unaffordable for over 90% of Indian parents.

“Machine Learning models, based on something as simple as a photograph of the baby, can help in detecting Down Syndrome with remarkable accuracy. Every single child with Down Syndrome in the sample was correctly identified” says Saanvi.

“Given the penetration of smartphones in India, almost every parent has the ability to click a photograph of his/her child and use this free tool. The result of early detection is not just a reduction in deaths of these children but also a better lifestyle due to timely treatment,” she adds.

St. Margaret conducts inter-school competition

It is true that every child is gifted in a unique way. There are many children who have great potential and just need a push to ignite their spark. Keeping this in mind, St. Margaret School, Derawal Nagar, organised an inter-school competition titled ADSOPHOS on a virtual platform.

This event gave an opportunity to the children of different eminent schools of Delhi to showcase their talent even in these times of the Covid-19 pandemic. To ensure maximum participation of students, events from different fields like dance, acting, PowerPoint presentation, painting and aerobics were organised for them. The students participated in those events with great enthusiasm.

The event was a fusion of talent, creativity, imagination and alertness. The main competitions organised during the event were Rock the Floor, Enact Speare, Nritya, Scavengers hunt, A Life on Canvas, AD-MAD show, Monoact, Envirothon, Creative Club, Be Your Own Cartoon Character, Model of Smart City, Tarana, Aerobics, Economy, and Presentation of Planetary System. The competitions like Envirothon and Economy set the participants on research work to study the effects of the Covid-9 pandemic on environment and economy. Nritya and Everything Old is New Again enabled participants showcase their dancing skills whereas events like Monoact and Be Your Own Cartoon Character provided them an opportunity to exhibit their acting skills. All the participants prepared zealously to excel in their respective events and sent their recorded videos.

To recognise the efforts of the participants and as a token of motivation, e-certificates were awarded to position holders. The entire event was so tight that the Rolling Trophy was shared by two participating schools namely Rukmini Devi Public School, CD - Block, Pitampura and Ryan International School, H-3 Sector-11, Rohini. Overall, the competition was a great success.

Ashwini of BPS, Paschim Vihar, shines in powerlifting c’ship

Ashwani Chhibber, a Class 9 student of Bosco Public School (BPS), Paschim Vihar, secured the second position and won a silver medal in the 18.75 kg weight category event of sub-junior class in Bench Press Powerlifting Championship held at RDX Health Club, Rohini, New Delhi.

Ashwini made the school proud by adding another feather in her cap. She also bagged the third position in the 80 metres hurdles event in the U-16 girls category at the Delhi State Athletics Championship 2021. School principal Rajiv Duggal and vice principal Priya Handa congratulated her and the mentors for their overwhelming success.

