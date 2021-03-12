Delhi school events: DAVPS students shine in Kala Utsav competition

DAV Public School (DAVPS), East of Loni Road, is overwhelmed by the remarkable achievements of its two students -- Aditya Verma of Class 12 and Sanjaya Srivastava of Class 11 -- who made their institute proud with their excellent performances in the state-level Kala Utsav 2020-2021 competition. Both of them have represented their school at the district and state levels and brought laurels to their institute.

Aditya represented the school in the vocal music classical event and secured the first position at the district level and the third position at the state level. Sanjaya participated in the instrumental traditional folk event and secured the first position at the district level and the second position at the state level. All the good things can’t be achieved instantly. They are achieved by consistent and sincere efforts and the will to excel. Both our achievers have been accelerating their performance by their hard work and internal motivation.

Organised by the Directorate of Education at the district level under Samagra Shiksha, an overarching programme for the school education sector, this competition was held for the students ( both boys and girls) in various categories under the name of Kala Utsav to unleash the creativity hidden in the them not limited to the topics in the textbooks.

Kala Utsav is an initiative of the Ministry of Human Resource Development under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan to promote arts in education by nurturing and showcasing the artistic talent of school students at the secondary stage in the country.

The prize distribution ceremony was organised by Samagra Shiksha, Education Department, Delhi, at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Rohini. Both Aditya and Sanjaya received a cash prize along with certificate. Principal Sameeksha Sharma and entire staff of the school showered their blessings on both the winners and congratulated them for their achievement and conveyed good wishes for their future endeavours too.

NEPS, Mayapuri, hosts inter-school quiz festival

New Era Public School (NEPS), Mayapuri, conducted 9th R.L. Chopra Memorial Inter-School Quiz Festival titled QRIOSITY on a virtual platform. The event was inaugurated by the institute’s founder principal and director, Usha Chopra, and principal Vandana Chawla.

This year, 39 schools participated in four quizzes --- General Quiz (Sr.), General Quiz (Jr.), Cadet Quiz and India Quiz. All the quizzes were designed and conducted by the ex-students of the school. In Cadet Quiz, Rhea Kochhar and Ankush Kakka, both Class 5 students of the host school, secured the second position. Class 8 student Aditya Singh bagged the second position in General Awareness Quiz (junior category. In their addresses, both Chopra and Chawla stressed on the need for students to be focused on their goals and overcome all challenges.

Dedicated to the institute’s founder, Late R.L. Chopra, the event has created a niche for itself among the student community in the city as the most distinctive event. The school has kept pace with the changes brought about the pandemic. It has made sure that learning doesn’t stop for the students and it provide meaningful platforms to the students from Delhi/NCR to test their mettle and grow as individuals.