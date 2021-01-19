Delhi school events: Govt Boys Sr Sec School creates 2nd virtual library

Govt Boys Sr. Sec. School, Tikri Kalan, Zone 17 West B, created its second virtual library (a library without walls) which is specially designed for those students who prepare UPSC, state PCS, NDA and other competitive examinations. The virtual library will help students of Classes 9 to 12 develop the habit of reading newspapers and competition-related materials.

This library contains e-newspapers, links of NCERT books from Classes 1 to 12, NCERT audio books, UPSC question papers of previous years, annual calendar, model question papers and answer booklets, information about UPSC cut-off marks, UPSC answer keys and common mistakes committed by the candidates in conventional papers.

In addition, links of National Digital Library, Gita, Ramayan, Upnaishad, Brahma Sutra, current affairs quiz, Google Translate, Wikipedia and Google Dictionary can also be accessed on the knowledge ocean page.

Important contents and information links like e-Gyankosh, Union budget, Indian Council of Global Relations, PRS Legislative Research, MP/MLA, legislature, Bills and Acts, budget policy and Covid-19 pandemic are also available.

Information about legislative assistants to members of parliament, IDSA Library, Manohar Parikar Institute for Defence and Studies and Analysis, premier news agency Press Trust of India, Foundation, Indian economy, industry exports, states, Union Territories, Press Information Bureau, ministry of environment. forest and climate change and Vikaspaedia (an ideal information destination and a down-to-earth information repository about agriculture) are also available.

Besides that, the readers can also get information about health, education, social welfare, energy, e-Governance, UPSC, Make in India initiative, DIKSHA (Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing), Mahatma Gandhi One spot Information website, writing, philosophy, and audio, video and photographs links are also available for the students who prepare for civil services, NDA and other competitive examinations.

Kudos to HoS Rishi Raj and librarian Amit Kumar for enthusing a spirit of e-services during this Covid-19 global pandemic that has disrupted the activities around the world in 2020-21.

Principal of DAVPS, RK Puram, gets prestigious education award

The Rashtriya Shiksha Ratan Award 2020 was conferred on Sanjana Bakshi Datta, Principal, DAV Public School (DAVPS), RK Puram, during the Teacher’s Ambassador Ceremony 2020 organised at Raddison Hotel Gurugram. The ceremony was organised by the joint collaboration of CED foundation, Global Talk Foundation and Microsoft Teams.

Earlier to it, Datta contributed to the education sector as a PGT Chemistry at DAV Public School, Pushpanjali Enclave, Pitampura. Her innovative and inspirational leadership qualities, enthusiasm to learn and try new techniques to improve the learning of young generations of country are admirable. Out of 1100 nominations, 86 educators got the award across India and Gulf countries. One needs to qualify different parameters and bench marks to ensure the eligibility for this award.

ABBSSS, Vivek Vihar, hosts cultural event VIBGYOR

With an aim to bring out the best in its students, Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Sr. Sec. School (ABBSSS), Vivek Vihar, organised 9th VIBGYOR, an inter-school cultural event, on an online portal. Around 170 students from 25 different schools participated in it and made it a grand success.

On that occasion, a plethora of activities, which were meticulously planned for different age groups, were conducted. Those activities included Fable Funda (a story telling activity), Disguise (a fancy dress competition) and Designing Studio (a poster designing activity). These activities were organized to portray the creative thoughts of the students of the primary classes.

During the Woke This Way activity, the students of middle classes displayed their culinary skills while the students of secondary classes displayed their dexterity in Celestial Circles (Mandala Art). The senior most students displayed their oratory skills in Detailed Discourse (a debate competition) and demonstrated how they thought out of the box through Adroit Ads (Ad Mad Show) activity.

Music lovers enjoyed the gala event in which schools participated in An Ode To God (a bhajan competition) and performed stupendously on folk tunes under the category Dance of Diversity.

After announcing the names of the winners of all the competitions, school chairman Anurup Sharma congratulated each and every participant for presenting a fabulous show.

Principal Dr. Urmila Sharma addressed the students, highlighting the importance of co-curricular activities like elocution, music and dance which supplement the school’s education system and play an indispensable role in channelising the youthful zest of the students in a positive direction.

Head mistress Saumya Anurup Sharma through her enlightening speech motivated all the teachers and support staff who had toiled hard to make it an unforgettable event. The show concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by academic proctor Prabha Garg who thanked all the dignitaries, participating schools, their principals, teachers and students for becoming a part of that joyful and mesmerising journey.

Suraj Bhan DAV Public School (DAVPS), Vasant Vihar, recently organised a fitness-based programme titled Hum Fit to Life Superhit on a virtual platform. The event centered around the theme of the Fit India Movement.

The chief guest for the event was Colonel Amarbir Singh, advisor and consultant, Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Also present were alumnus Pincky Balahara, DAVCMC secretary and SBDAV manager JK Kapur, principals of DAV schools, dignitaries from Arya Samaj and parents of the students of the school.

A plethora of interesting activities -- including fitness regime undertaken by the students and teachers alongside the tug of war as a form of physical exercise by the staff of the school -- were organised on that occasion. As they say, “Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it.”

Principal Dr Anita Ahuja urged people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports as an integral component of their daily lives. The chief guest shared valuable fitness mantras and Balhara shed light on how she overcame personal tragedy to shine brightly in the world of sports.

Primary wing incharge Sunita Nayar proposed a vote of thanks and shared her experiences on adopting fitness as a way of life.

Nayar said that fitness has become more important and relevant amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Adopting meditation, yoga and other forms of physical exercises can improve the quality of life to a great extent.

A workout comprising of a minimum of 30 minutes a day can help elevate mood with a relaxed state of mind, thereby, attaining mental and physical well-being in the pink of health.

The year gone by seemed to throw people’s lives out of gear and challenge our resilience in so many different ways. Let us resolve to include fitness as our topmost priority in our new year resolutions.

DPS, Gautam Buddh Nagar, is ATL School of the Month again

Delhi Public School (DPS), Gautam Buddh Nagar, was declared the ATL School of the Month for third consecutive month. The school has featured in the list of top 5 schools of Uttar Pradesh and top 150 schools of the country. In addition, Anjali Sharma, one of the school’s faculty members, has been selected as the Regional Teacher of Change.

The unique opportunities offered to the students to foray into diverse fields enhance their vision multifold. The setting of Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) has redefined technology and its pursuit among the students. ATL is an approach of Central government of India to create an environment of scientific temperament, innovation, creativity amongst Indian Students. main aim of the lab is to foster curiosity, creativity and imagination in young minds.

It ceaselessly encourages the students to participate in the school activities and helps them channelise their innovative minds. The results, as they say, speak for themselves!