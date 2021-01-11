Delhi school events: Kartik of Manav Rachna Int’l shines in golf contest

Kartik Singh, a Grade 5 student of Manav Rachna International School, Sector 51, Gurugram, came through with flying colours in various golf competitions, winning one match after another.

Kartik again proved that persistence and determination are a sure way to success and glory. He emerged a winner in Greens to Glory Junior League of Glory Match I & II, Ultimate Junior Golf Tournament at ITC Classic Manesar, Champion’s Autumn Classic Junior Golf Tournament and Ultimate Spring to Success Junior Golf Tournament.

His inspiring achievements were appreciated by the school. The school strives to educate its students about creating an eco-friendly environment.

MAPS, ASHOK VIHAR, CONDUCTS FIRST VIRTUAL CARNIVAL

Swept by the Yuletide spirit, Maharaja Agarsain Public School (MAPS), Ashok Vihar, organised the first-ever virtual carnival which turned out to be a huge success. Aimed at spreading joy and cheer and adding the fun element to the dreary routine, the event started with the inauguration ceremony on a virtual platform.

AWS president and principal Sh. Pawan Gupta addressed the gathering and wished everyone Merry Christmas. On that occasion, the students enjoyed the interesting online games at various stalls. Talent Hunt offered an opportunity to the students to showcase their talent. Lucky Draw captured everyone’s attention and was the highlight of the event. Various prizes for the first three positions and several consolation prizes kept the students glued to their devices. Overall, it was a jubilant way of celebrating Christmas at its best.

Anushree of Ryan Int’l, G’gram, excels in environment event

It was really a proud moment for Ryan International School, Sector 40, Gurugram, when its Class 5 student Anushree Gupta participated with enthusiasm in the eight-week-long Train Green Programme and won the Best Project e-certificate for her excellent performance.

In addition, Anushree also received prize money for her performance . The programme was organised to lay emphasis upon the importance of eco-friendly activities like waste management, energy conservation, and reducing carbon footprint.

Students were encouraged to design their own environmental projects, thereby creating ‘change agents’.

School head Shivali Sharma appreciated Anushree for her efforts and urged the students to continue their work towards creating an eco-friendly environment.

