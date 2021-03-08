Delhi school events: Khyati of Suraj School, Gurugram, shines in IEO 2020-21
Khyati Sengar, a Grade 5 student of Suraj School, Sector 75, Gurugram, made her institution proud by securing the 9th rank in the International English Olympiad (IEO) 2020-21 competition.
To make learning more interesting for the students and also prepare them for the competitive environment, SOF, a registered non-profit educational foundation, organised IEO 2020-21 at the school wherein the students of Classes 3-10 participated with all zest.
All the successful students were awarded certificates. Khyati was appreciated for her commendable achievement by school director Anand Prasad and principal Dr. Seema Ahuja.
Competitions provide a stimulus to the students to make a good career and undertake a lifelong journey into the realms of exciting intellectual challenges.
They also urge children to take challenges which improve their creativity and problem-solving skills. A competitive environment is required for developing skills in students because it always pushes them to give their best.
Students of St. Mark’s, Meera Bagh, take part in global meet
Mannat Sachdeva and Kriday Sharma, both Grade 6 students of St. Mark’s School, Meera Bagh, participated in the First Global Students Conference organised by Al Salam Private School, Dubai.
Other participants were from USA, Algeria, Australia, Philippines, Malaysia, Pakistan, Bahrain and Nigeria. In that event, each student had to speak on a given topic for three minutes. While Kriday spoke on topic “what is the biggest challenge faced by students today”, Annat spoke on “how can we improve the quality of education?”.
Both the students were appreciated for their content and clarity. “It was an interactive session which left us with productive ideas,” said Kriday.
Mannat said, “It was interesting to hear the students of different countries talk about the future of education.”
Ahlcon, Mayur Vihar, students win prestigious Australian competition
A two-member team of Ahlcon Public School, Mayur Vihar, comprising Class 11 students Aditi Jain and Gouri Gupta, emerged as the winner in the prestigious Study with Australia Video Competition organised by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission.
Thousands of schools across South Asia participated in that competition. Both the students under the guidance of lecturer Jyotsna Tyagi created a video on the theme ‘Responsible young innovators and entrepreneurs – how can the community benefit from your great ideas?’ proposed by the University of Wollongong in Australia.
Both received a certificate of appreciation and a Mini Apple iPad each as a token of appreciation. Principal Dr. Deepak Raj Singh Bisht lauded the efforts and commitment of the team and congratulated both the team members for their well-deserved victory.
