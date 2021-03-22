Delhi school events: Mount Olympus School wins prestigious awards

It was a moment of pride for Mount Olympus School (MOS), Gurugram, when it was announced at the 4th International Mega Summit held by IUEF in Lucknow that the institute would be honoured with two prestigious awards of the year 2021 --- Best Virtual class/ Smart Class/ Technology and Excellence in Education. Those awards were presented by NCERT secretary Major Harsh Kumar and squadron leader Toolika Rani (the first woman from Uttar Pradesh to climb the Mount Everest).

It is said that when the going gets tough, the tough gets going. When the Covid-19 pandemic brought things to a standstill, MOS geared up to transform its classrooms. Within hours of the announcement of the lockdown news, everything transformed --- the classroom, the teachers, the students, the activities, and the events etc. There was nothing that did not go online.

The school being honoured with the ‘Best Virtual class/ Smart Class/ Technology Award amid the pandemic is the result of the consistent efforts of the MOS team and its sheer commitment not to let its students miss out on any precious learning during the lockdown period.

The Excellence In Education Award was awarded to our leader, MOS principal-cum-director Dr. Neeti C Kaoshik. It was really a proud moment for one and all that calls for celebration and a vow to always strive for excellence.

SRDAV, Dayananad Vihar, hosts meet on hunger issue

The young ambassadors from the SRDAV Public School, Dayananad Vihar, hosted a virtual conference under the project titled A Heart to Fill the Tummy to appeal for eradicating hunger in the world. The conference was part the International School Activities (ISA) under the aegis of The British Council. The focus of all the activities under the umbrella of ISA is to sensitise the young people to feel with empathy for the deprived and work towards the United Nation’s SDG no. – 2: Zero Hunger.

The student delegates shared important facts and necessary information regarding the hunger issue prevailing in the countries under study -- Afghanistan, Nigeria, Sudan and India. Based on their study, the country delegates stated that hunger is not a result of natural calamities but the outcome of poor management of crops and their proper distribution among people. The role of NGOs promoting food waste management techniques were appreciated by one and all present in the conference.

The event provided a common platform to all the stakeholders including students, teachers, parents, mentors and coordinators to express their views. School principal Renu Laroiya inspired the students with her words of wisdom. The senior supervisory head of the School, Vinita Kapoor, interacted with the delegates and appreciated their efforts towards avoiding wastage of food in their daily routine.

The student delegates passed resolutions to make earnest efforts towards reducing food wastage.

The overwhelmed parents of the participants took an active part while sharing their views. “I am delighted to see the way children have gathered data on hunger issue prevailing in the world and presented the facts so effectively. The conference not only enabled the students understand the importance of food and avoid its wastage but also gave them a perspective that this problem is common in all the countries. In addition, I appreciate the efforts of their mentors which enabled the students deliver their presentations so well”, said JK Technosoft marketing head Chhavi Sood, who is also the mother of Tushti Sood, a student of Class 5.

The school principal expressed her delight over the confidence exuded by the young champions. “Service to humanity is the greatest of all. The young children coming together for a cause is a promise of a better world,” she said.