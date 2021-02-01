Delhi school events: Ryan International celebrates World Science Day

Ryan International School, Sector-31, Gurugram celebrated World Science Day for Peace and Development, highlighting the significant role of science in society and the need to engage the public in debates on emerging scientific issues.

The current crisis should serve as a wake-up call as far as the urgency for increased financing and support of scientific research and collaboration is concerned.

This concerns not only the natural sciences but also the social and human and sciences.

On that occasion, Ryanites performed various experiments during the online classes.

This day also underlines the importance and relevance of science in our daily life. By linking science more closely with society, the World Science Day for Peace and Development aims to ensure that citizens are kept informed about the developments in science.

It also underscores the role scientists play in broadening our understanding of the remarkable, fragile planet we call home and in making our societies more sustainable.

The purpose of the day is to strengthen public awareness of the role of science for peaceful and sustainable societies, promote national and international solidarity for shared science between countries, renew national and international commitment for the use of science for the benefit of societies, and draw attention to the challenges faced by science in raising support for the scientific endeavour.

This day offers an opportunity to mobilize all actors around the topic of science for peace and development – from government officials to the media to school students.

The school strongly encourages all to celebrate this day by organizing various events and activities on the day.

School head N Geeta Srinivasa appreciated the efforts put in by Ryanites for their innovative ideas and creating awareness in society.

SMS, Meera Bagh, students participate in SDG project

Around 36 students from Grade 6 of St. Mark’s Sr. Sec Public School (SMS), Meera Bagh, worked extensively on Goal No. 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The project , which lasted for around one and a half months, witnessed the students interviewing an Australian teacher, Juliette Bentley, as well as visiting her class and discussing the importance of SDGs with their Australian friends.

The SMS students also had a very healthy interaction with Shomy Hasan Choudhary from Bangladesh who is the co-founder of Awareness 360 and an advocate for good water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) practices at schools and in marginalised communities.

Apart from all these, the students designed posters and campaigned virtually on the importance of good health and well being. The project culminated with an event titled Charcha: Vikas Evam Swasthya Par in the presence of Student Voice Ambassador and Microsoft Innovative Educator from Russia, Nadezhda Ivanova, and the special guest of honour, Ankit Aggarwal, CEO, phool.co, and the recipient of the prestigious UN Young Leader for SDGs Award.

During the event, the students showcased their learning with a slide deck and were inspired to know more about his work from Ankit Aggarwal. School Principal Anjali Aggarwal complimented the students for their initiative with this remark, “I am very happy to see my young students specifically working on the issue of good health and well being, which is the need of the hour.”

ACTIVITIES GALORE AT DA PS, EAST OF LONI ROAD, DURING SOCIAL SCIENCE WEEK CELEBRATIONS

DAVPS, East of Loni Road, celebrated Social Science Week on a virtual platform. A myriad of activities were organised during the week --- poster making, role play, virtual tour, virtual plays etc. The week commenced with a virtual fire drill activity, followed by ‘hope for the best, prepare for the worst’ activity.

Thereafter, the school conducted interesting quiz sessions all the students. It was a way to show how the learning of social science can be enjoyable and exploratory and how it can help the students think critically and apply what they have learnt. The week ended with the celebration of Samvidhan Divas (Constitution Day).

The students of Class 10 presented the significance of fundamental rights and duties . A virtual skit was performed by the Class 9 students and a virtual mock parliament was organised for the Class 11 students. Students deliberated on the current events. All the students joined hands to save environment and society and pledged to become responsible citizen of this nation. It was an educative week which helped the students enjoy their social science classes with intent and vigour and take them one step ahead of the books. Principal Sameeksha Sharma appreciated the students for their overwhelming participation and motivated them to take this kind of initiative in future also.

Founder’s Day observed at SAJS, Ghaziabad

Seth Anandram Jaipuria School (SAJS), Ghaziabad, celebrated its 16th Founder’s Day on a virtual platform with zeal. mythologist, speaker, illustrator and author Devdutt Pattanaik graced the occasion as the chief guest. It was a first-of-its-kind event in Jaipuria’s history as it was attended by over 3,000 parents.

Other dignitaries present on that occasion were Jaipuria Group of Institutions chairman Shishir Jaipuria, vice chairperson Sunita Jaipuria, advisor Vinod Malhotra, schools’ director Harish Sanduja, SAJS Vasundhara principal-cum-director Manju Rana, principals and directors of all the Jaipuria schools and institutes, and other members of the school’s management committee.

‘Life is to be lived in each moment with a new ray of hope and optimism every time’- this message reverberated with the vivacious orchestra performance titled Celebration of Life by the budding musicians of the school. The showstopper of the day was the musical ballet The Selfish Giant based on an enchanting adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s Fairy tale. Thereafter the audience was transported to a euphoric world through a tour of virtual exhibition titled Pursuit of Happiness, which contained over 100 pieces of paintings, clay work and exquisite pottery made by the students.

The event also witnessed the digital release of the school’s chronicle ‘Ignite’, Twenty-two meritorious students were awarded and 14 teachers who had completed 10 years of dedicated services were felicitated. Karnika Gupta, alumna from the 2012-13 batch, was felicitated by the school.

National Award recipient Rana read the school’s repertoire and talked about the milestones achieved by the school in the year gone by. She informed everyone that the school ranked first in Ghaziabad, 7th in Uttar Pradesh and 31st in India. It’s a proud moment for the school to be among the top 35 ATL schools of India, ranked by the Niti Ayog.

Pattanaik lauded the invincible spirit of the students and the school in these extraordinary times and said the aptly chosen theme of pursuing happiness in every element of the universe is the key to success in life. Chairman Jaipuria hailed the efforts of the school in imparting quality education in the pandemic times. He proudly mentioned about STTAR (Saamarthya Teachers Training Academic of Research), a recent venture launched by the Jaipuria group . He also praised the collaborative efforts of the faculty, the parents and the students. The event ended with a vote of thanks proposed by vice principal V. Suprabha who appreciated the contributions of the headmistress, IT, cultural and aesthetic teams.