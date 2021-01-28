Delhi school events: Ryan international school celebrates Army Day

Ryan International School, Sector 40, Gurugram, expressed its admiration and gratitude to the Indian Army by celebrating Army Day with great zeal. This day, which is celebrated on January 15 every year, is a historic day because on this very day General KM Cariappa became the first Indian to take charge of the Indian Army in 1949. He took over from the last English commander of our nation’s army after India got freedom from British rule. This day is a grand celebration of India’s military might and its unsung personnel.

To mark the significance of this day, the students shared their views about how we can serve our nation. They also made colourful, bright and vibrant props to show the respect and gratitude towards the Indian Army. The martyred soldiers are the greatest heroes of our country and remembering them on this special day is a duty of all the Indians.

Ryanites took part in a slogan writing competition with great zeal and zest. The students of Class 4 wrote beautiful slogans on colourful decorated A4 sheets and read aloud them in the class.

The students of Class 5 participated in JAM Competition along with quotes on Indian Army. Teachers also explained the heroic efforts of the Indian Army in the form of stories. School Head Shivali Sharma appreciated the efforts of Ryanites for creating awareness about understanding the importance of patriotism and expressed her reverence for the Indian Army.

The Khaitan School, Noida, organises a fundraiser

In the spirit of giving back to the people during the holiday season, the student council and Interact club of The Khaitan School, Noida, organised a fundraiser.

The donations were collected through a National Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT) link generated by the school. The charitable event was organised under the guidance of principal Rina Singh and Interact Club in-charge Bindu Gupta.

The relentless efforts of the students, their parents and the teachers made the project a huge success. A sizeable amount was collected and the proceeds were further given to a government-run Vridh Ashram, an old age home, based in Dankaur, Uttar Pradesh. At the time of the project, there were 80 senior citizens residing there and the Vridh Ashram was in immense need of blankets due to the winter season.. Hence, the fund raised was used to buy 80 blankets which were later distributed among the ailing destitute senior citizens by a team of students and accompanying teachers. Overall, the project was very successful and it brought smiles to the faces of the old age home residents and the interactors alike.