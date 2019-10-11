Guruvani: ‘A teacher should dispel darkness’

ht-school

What is the biggest professional challenge that you face in your role as a principal?

In today’s scenario where technology is advancing, the role of a principal has become challenging. I feel the biggest challenge is understanding the latest trends in education and ensuring a good relationship with the management, staff, students and parents.

Once a teacher, always a teacher. Do you agree?

I agree. According to Hinduism, a guru means one who dispels the darkness of ignorance and a teacher or a guru has the potential to transform an immature child to a mature and sensible human being. A teacher is not just a teacher but a motivator, a guide, a friend and above all a source of knowledge, prosperity and enlightenment.

Success has become an obsession with people of all ages now a day? Comment.

Obsession is the ruling passion which becomes a guiding force for one who wishes to attain the desired aim. As long as one remains principled, unimpeachable and candid, obsession should never be considered wrong.

What in your view is Gen Next’s biggest strength? Which are the key areas of improvement?

In my opinion their biggest strength is their knowledge of technological innovations. On one hand this technology is a boon but simultaneously it can lead to a decline in aesthetic and moral values. Hence, I feel a balance has to be maintained.

Given the diverse needs of today’s youngsters, what emphasis do you put on teacher training?

We focus on imparting knowledge to teachers to keep them equipped with the changing trends not only in education but also in related areas like child psychology, parent-child relationship, and aesthetic and moral values. If the teachers are well equipped with knowledge, then they can perform their tasks effectively in the classroom, school and wider community. I believe in the principle of “working together to go further.”

With their vast experience and wisdom how can the elderly contribute to students’ all-round growth and development?

I feel that the elderly possess a sea of knowledge. They have the potential and knowledge which can be a guiding force in today’s scenario where technology hampers the growth and value system of today’s generation to some extent. The elderly should give the right kind of attention, affection and proper mentoring to youth. This generation gap should exist only in terms of age and not in relationship.

What according to you is the role of media in education?

Media has always played a supreme role in changing the mindset of people. Therefore, I feel media should play a positive role in channelising the youth’s energy, knowledge and zeal in a positive direction.

Tell us about your leisure activities and how you spend time with family and friends?

I love to watch news and channels like National Geographic. I also love spending time with my family by planning an outing. Just being together with them rejuvenates me.

