Guruvani: ‘Good marks OK, students should have well-rounded personality too’

In these politically volatile times, should students be insulated from political upheavals? How do you inform/ educate them about the changing scenarios?

Nirmal Yadav: Students need to be politically aware of nation building later in life, but not to have political leanings. Students are encouraged towards independent thinking, making informed choices and taught judicious decision making.

How to you motivate students to be ‘Green Citizens’?

Nirmal Yadav: A lot of activities from Preparatory to Class 12 are conducted in an age appropriate manner. Reuse, recycle, repair, reduce and conservation of resources are the ethos of our school. Eco-sensitivity is part of daily life.

Our PM Narendra Modi, in his annual Pariksha Pe Charcha speech, repeatedly motivates students by saying that they shouldn’t just strive for high marks. Do you say the same to your students?

Nirmal Yadav: Marks are not the only thing. Students should have a well-rounded personality. A good grasp and understanding of concepts usually helps achieve an above average score as well as gives confidence.

Pedagogy is changing by leaps and bounds every year. How do you keep pace with it?

Nirmal Yadav: By running with the times and updating every day. New learnings have to be accepted and accommodated in daily working. Keeping pace with technology is a must for all.

How do you inspire/ motivate students to take up sports as it is a vital part of school education these days?

Nirmal Yadav: I encourage my students to make the most of the school’s extensive facilities and coaches for most sports. Ours is a school that provides value for money, high morals and ethics.

Where do you see your students & your school 10 years from now?

Nirmal Yadav: Ten years from now, I see CCA alu mni as happy individuals in key decision-making positions, thereby making a difference as global citizens, contributing towards a safer, peaceful world.

Your profession has many challenges. What, in your opinion, is the toughest challenge?

Nirmal Yadav: To keep them grounded is a big challenge. They want too much too soon without the joy of toil, determination and perseverance. Distractions sway them from discerning right from wrong. They do not realise that ambition and goals require time and hard work.

Would you inspire your own children to take up this profession?

Nirmal Yadav: No compulsions, but if they wish, I will encourage and respect their choice. I have inspired many members of my family take up teaching.

Are you still in touch with your teachers?

Nirmal Yadav: Yes, I am in touch with a few of them.

Three inspiring words for your students?

Nirmal Yadav: Curiosity, Courage, Confidence.