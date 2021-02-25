Hold summer exams only in online mode: Students to Mumbai University VC

Days after the Mumbai municipal corporation deferred reopening of colleges due to the rising Covid-19 cases in the city and around the state, several student groups have approached the vice chancellor of the University of Mumbai, requesting him to conduct the upcoming summer examination session in online mode only.

In a letter addressed to VC Suhas Pednekar, students from several MU affiliated colleges have highlighted the plight of students who have spent the last two semesters studying and preparing for exams in online mode but are now worried that colleges and the university might insist on the exams being held in offline mode.

“While the pandemic was at its peak, the university considered the health and safety of students and teachers and ensured exams were being held online but now, several colleges are suggesting offline exams for the summer session, which will be unfair to students who have been preparing for online exams for two semesters,” said a representative for Maharashtra Students Welfare Association. Many have also shared their concern on various social media platforms in order to garner more support.

“Any decision on exams will only be released after we hear from the civic authorities or the state government. As of now, we are yet to hear about the status of reopening of colleges from the civic authorities and following that, we will make a statement on summer exams,” said an official from MU.

Earlier this month, state education minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant announced that colleges can reopen with not more than 50% attendance on campus at any given point of time. MU affirmed this move with a circular asking colleges to approach local civic authority or the collectors office before restarting physical classes in a phased manner. The circular also shared Covid-19 safety guidelines prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to ensure safety of staff and students.