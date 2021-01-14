HT PACE organises exclusive webinar

Hindustan Times (HT) PACE announced the launch of the Season 2 of its Curriculum Support Package (CSP) in a brand new digital avatar while aligning it with the New Education Policy 2020. It was announced through a webinar with the teachers who are on board the CSP panel and the guest of honor and presenter, Dr. Ashok K Pandey, director of Ahlcon Group of Schools and former chairperson of National Progressive Schools’ Conference NPSC). Dr Pandey was also the main speaker of the webinar. The members on the forum discussed the structure and execution of the CSP so that the teachers and students may use it as a classroom (e-room) tool for discussions, activities and project work that are application-based and holistic in nature.

Season 2 of CSP will be divided in different categories as per the new curricular and pedagogical structure of the primary, middle and secondary school students. Speaking on the occasion Roopali Dhawan, PACE Head, HT Media Ltd, said, “CSP has been integral to HT’s offering to partner schools. It is a collaboration between HT PACE and the teachers to put together an exclusive feature containing projects, exercises and activities based on newspaper reports. Presented grade-wise, it seamlessly connects the activities and projects to the CBSE curriculum”.

“Based on the demand from school principals and teachers, we are bringing back the CSP as a teaching aid that makes teaching fun and learning more exciting. Classroom group discussions and lateral application-based thinking will continue to help students hone their integrated skills,” she added

Other eminent panelists included teachers on the CSP Panel –Anuradha Mathur, former HOD Physics, Modern School, Vasant Kunj, currently Course Coordinator, NCERT MOOC, Physics Courses for Classes 11 and 12 on SWAYAM; Preeti Channa, Ritika Kumar and Dr Karuna Gupta from Alchon International School, Mayur Vihar; Dimple Gupta and Kumkum from Vivekanand School, Anand Vihar; Upasana Kaura from Mt. Abu School, Rohini; Vibha Bhalla from Father Agnel School, Gautam Nagar; Tulika from Prudence, Ashok Vihar; Parmeet Singh from GD Goenka Public School, Vasant Kunj; and Vijay Arora and Gitesh from Sri Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka.

Dr. Pandey shared a brief presentation which highlighted the need for Insights, Strategy & Assessment process that ought to be considered before planning the assignments for CSP. As per his presentation, the process of assessment should inspire the teachers to ponder upon questions like: “Is our teaching catering to the needs of all our learners?”, “Are students’ being able to achieve the intended learning outcomes?”, “Is the pedagogy in sync with the assessment to make classrooms more engaging?”, “Are we assessing for learning or of learning?” and “Are we empathetic or punitive in assessing?

While sharing his inputs, Dr. Pandey advised the teachers to make sure that every child is assessed and evaluated as per the needs of the child and not as per the needs of the evaluator.

“Assessment is the integral part of the instruction. It affects the decisions about the grade, the promotions, instructional needs and curriculum. I am one who advocates that our assessment should be with empathy and compassion rather than with rigidity and with the purpose of passing, failing and punishing children for not having done something,” he said. His presentation also touched upon various strategies the teachers can adopt for flexible assessment. The strategies emphasised on holistic learning that is experiential learning and ‘learning while doing’, as the NEP focuses on the multi-dimensional growth, progress and uniqueness of the child.

The presentation was followed by a question and answer session by the panelist teachers where Dr. Pandey patiently listened and gave his valuable suggestions. He suggested making the CSP theme-based, at least for primary school students where all the subjects can be combined. Giving the example of water, which is covered in some way or the other in almost all the subjects, he said that all the phenomena can be brought around water to design the assessment.

He also recommended the use of art-integrated activities proposed by CBSE like ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ in the assessment package to make the children research about new things.

It was an enriching experience for all the panelists and they looked forward to their helpful contribution. The session culminated with Roopali Dhawan thanking all the panelists for their valuable time and insights.

RYAN INT’L TAKES PART IN WORLD SOIL DAY CAMPAIGN

The students of Ryan International School, Sohna Road, Gurugram, participated in the World Soil Day 2020 campaign with zeal. The young Ryanites planted saplings and took a pledge to take care of their plants.

Conducted with an aim to raise awareness on the importance of healthy ecosystem, the event conveyed to the students the message of “keeping soil alive, protecting biodiversity.” Principal Peeya Sharma took a walk around school’s Herbal Garden and admired the green surroundings. Students were appreciated for their responsible and concerned efforts towards soil conservation.

Adarsh Public School, Bali Nagar, conducts talk show

To make the students aware about the protection and promotion of human rights, Adarsh Public School, Bali Nagar, conducted a talk show titled ‘Human Rights and SARS-CoV-2’ wherein panelists comprising Class 10 students presented their views on the topic.

The students were divided into two groups. The first group discussed about the basic questions of human rights like ‘what are human rights?’ and ‘where do they come from’? Every debater shared his or her views on the questions raised by Divya Nair. During the second round, the panelists discussed about coronavirus and its impact. They also discussed whether the travelling should be banned or not.

The theme of this year ‘Recover Better, Stand up for Human Rights’ was explained by Anshu Chhabra who shed light on Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

She advised the students to read more about this topic. School principal Prashant Sahgal witnessed appreciated the efforts of students and teachers.

Amrita Vidyalayam, Pushp Vihar, organises Math festival

To celebrate the spirit of mathematical learning, experience the joy of its sphere and to explore its various concepts creatively, Amrita Vidyalayam, Sector 7, Pushp Vihar, organised Ganit Utsavam (Mathematics festival) on a virtual platform on the occasion of the 133rd birth anniversary of legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, who made an exemplary contribution to this discipline.

As part of the celebrations, a plethora of engaging activities such as Story of Zero, Number Art, Geometric Rangoli, Quizizz — A Mathematics Quiz, Symmetrical Masks, Fraction Art, Riddles, and Birthday Party Scene etc were organised. The students of Grades 6 to 9 participated in Kahoot, a quiz competition conducted in four rounds, with enthusiasm and enjoyed it wholeheartedly.

A famous mathematician has rightly said, “Mathematics is the most beautiful and the most powerful creation of the human spirit.”