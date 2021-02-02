Impeachment of Trump: All eyes on US Senate

Article One of the US Constitution lays down a means to punish and remove a president if he or she is found guilty of "treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanours. Trump has been charged with ‘incitement of insurrection’ on January 6 for having publicly egged his supporters on to storm the Congress building. In the past two US presidents were impeached: Andrew Johnson (1868) and Bill Clinton (1998).

