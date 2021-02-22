IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Maharashtra fee regulation remains a tough Act to follow for parents
The state government has also decided to come up with guidelines to curtail exorbitant school fees charged by private schools and colleges.(PTI File Photo)
The state government has also decided to come up with guidelines to curtail exorbitant school fees charged by private schools and colleges.(PTI File Photo)
ht school

Maharashtra fee regulation remains a tough Act to follow for parents

Amid complaints, the regulation which grants powers to private schools to fix fees and doesn’t give much scope for parents to intervene is the bone of contention: Experts
READ FULL STORY
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:49 PM IST

Over the past 10 months of the Covid pandemic, parents of children studying in private schools have filed numerous complaints – online and offline – over indiscriminate hiking of fees, with the most recent one on February 16 at Azad Maidan, seeking government Action. However, according to parents and educationists, the major bone of contention is the state’s Fee Regulation Act, which grants enormous powers to private schools to fix fees, leaving hardly any scope for the state to intervene.

The Act

In 2018, the then Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government brought in an amendment to the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fee) Act, 2011, that allowed schools to hike fees by up to 15% once every two years.

It also allowed schools to declare fees for the next five-10 years when a child gets admission in Class 1, thus undermining the role of parents and the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) in fee-related decisions.

The Act was called out for its pro-privatisation and pro-management stance and its passage was followed by protests from parents across the state. While the resistance faded away as the government turned a blind eye, the concerns raised then have now become major hurdles in addressing fee-related disputes in schools.

Tough times

A few days after schools in the state were closed owing to Covid-19 and the resultant lockdown in March, classes moved online. With many parents losing jobs, facing salary cuts and financial pressure, requests to grant concessions on fee payments started pouring in. The state released a government resolution (GR) on May 8, 2020, stating schools should stay all fee hikes for the new academic year (2020-2021) and must allow parents to pay fees in instalments.

The GR was, however, stayed by the Bombay high court on June 26, in response to a petition by several organisations of private school owners. Petitioners argued the government cannot regulate fees of private schools as per the current rules.

Consequently, while several private schools in the state hiked fees, notwithstanding requests from parents, many others continue to charge activity fees, laboratory fees and miscellaneous expenses, which, parents say, need to be scrapped as children continue to learn from home.

Several schools have used provisions under the Act to pressurise parents into paying huge amounts. Non-payment of dues and delayed payments have led to schools removing children from online groups, calling parents incessantly and at times, forcibly asking them to move to another school.

Anubha Sahai, president of the Indiawide Parents’ Association, said the state education department has not solved even one complaint with respect to private schools in the entire pandemic period.

“We have submitted a list of more than 80 schools, but there is no Action. Every time we try to meet officials and ministers, we are told about the pending court cases. The root of the problem is the fee Act which is anti-parent in its very essence. We demand an amendment to it soon,” said Sahai.

The other side

While the current fee Act gives the government very little powers to intervene in fee-related matters of private schools, parents allege the government is turning a blind eye to even the few provisions that exist in the Act. For instance, the Act mandates the Divisional Fee Regulation Committee (DFRC) to handle fee-related disputes. Since the previous committee was dissolved in 2019, the government has failed to make a new one operational.

“Similarly, the Act allows the government to audit the accounts of private schools and mandates them to upload the balance sheets on the website. The government has neither done audits nor uploaded a single document in all these years,” said Prasad Tulaskar, a parent from Dadar. Tulaskar is still awaiting action in a complaint he made against a Dadar school in 2016.

SC Kedia, secretary of the Unaided Schools Forum, which is one of the petitioners in the ongoing case in HC, said a majority of schools have stuck to rules with respect to fees during the pandemic.

“There might be a small per cent of private schools who do not follow norms, but there is a mechanism to Act against such schools. Parents can complain against such schools and the government can Act if violations are found,” he added. Jayant Jain, president of the Forum for Fairness in Education that organised the protest on Wednesday, said, “The government is not serious about the issues of parents. While schools make enormous profits, parents are left in the lurch. Schools are removing students from classes which is a clear violation of their Right to Education, despite which the government is not acting against them.”

Despite several calls and messages, state education minister Varsha Gaikwad remained unavailable for a comment. Officials at the education department denied commenting on the issue stating that “the matter is subjudice”.

Sunita Goenka, chairperson of Goenka and Associates Educational Trust, which runs several schools in the city, said with delays in fee payments, schools also faced several challenges during the pandemic.

“Even though our schools did not hike fees, many parents did not pay during all these months. We also have to pay for a lot of costs, including maintenance and salaries of staff, and ensure that students continue to learn irrespective of their fee payment status. It is only recently that fees have started trickling in,” she added.

Francis Joseph, a city-based educationist and the co-founder of SLN Global Network, said, “We must learn a lot from other countries when it comes to fee fixation. In several Middle-East countries when a school is permitted to break ground, they need to submit a financial plan which aligns to the expenses and revenue, which finally determines the fee they can begin with. We will also need a transparent and corruption-free mechanism which allows both the schools and parents to choose what’s best for them and their children. No one stakeholder should pressure the other based on assumptions and perception.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra school education fee hike school fee hike
Close
The state government has also decided to come up with guidelines to curtail exorbitant school fees charged by private schools and colleges.(PTI File Photo)
The state government has also decided to come up with guidelines to curtail exorbitant school fees charged by private schools and colleges.(PTI File Photo)
ht school

Maharashtra fee regulation remains a tough Act to follow for parents

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:49 PM IST
Amid complaints, the regulation which grants powers to private schools to fix fees and doesn’t give much scope for parents to intervene is the bone of contention: Experts
READ FULL STORY
Close
Colleges affiliated to Mumbai University started their Post Graduate courses barely six weeks back.
Colleges affiliated to Mumbai University started their Post Graduate courses barely six weeks back.
ht school

Mumbai University schedules 1st-yr PG exams

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 03:51 PM IST
The university is now asking all colleges to complete their first-semester exams on or before March 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kids were dressed as pirates and sang a pirate song sporting their pirate hats.
Kids were dressed as pirates and sang a pirate song sporting their pirate hats.
ht school

Punjab school events: Pirate treasure hunt for Delhi Public School kids

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The activity turned out to be a great learning experience for the students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (in red shirt) with schoolchildren.
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia (in red shirt) with schoolchildren.
ht school

Delhi school events: GD Goenka Public School shines in taekwondo championship

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 02:39 PM IST
The awards were given at a function organised by the sports branch at Chhatrasal Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The theme of the DG Khetan International School, Malad, annual day event was “Gratitude”.
The theme of the DG Khetan International School, Malad, annual day event was “Gratitude”.
ht school

DG Khetan International School, Mumbai, celebrates Annual Day virtually

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:47 PM IST
Annual Day was presented on the Zoom platform and live on the school’s Facebook page.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students during the felicitation ceremony at Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana.
Students during the felicitation ceremony at Green Grove Public School, Ludhiana.
ht school

Punjab school events: Green Grove felicitates meritorious students

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:39 PM IST
Students who obtained A1 grade were lauded by the school authority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students, their parents as well as the teachers participated in the collaboration programme with enthusiasm.
The students, their parents as well as the teachers participated in the collaboration programme with enthusiasm.
ht school

Delhi school events: SMS, Meera Bagh, plays major role in collaboration event

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:18 PM IST
The three-month-long programme witnessed the students visiting their peers and parents and teachers working together to ensure holistic development of the students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Clockwise from top left) HT Metro editor and moderator Shivani Singh with the panelists Rajesh Hassija, Swarnima Luthra, Jyoti Dev Rishi, Sweta Bhatia and Swati Popat Vats during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
(Clockwise from top left) HT Metro editor and moderator Shivani Singh with the panelists Rajesh Hassija, Swarnima Luthra, Jyoti Dev Rishi, Sweta Bhatia and Swati Popat Vats during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
ht school

HT Dialogues: Support students gearing up to return to school amid pandemic

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Since January, schools across the country have reopened in phased manner for senior students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some colleges have reached out to their alumni to raise funds and help students with admission fees. HT FILE
Some colleges have reached out to their alumni to raise funds and help students with admission fees. HT FILE
ht school

Mumbai colleges, alumni help students pay their fees

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:20 PM IST
While fee payment in instalments and part-waiver of fees were introduced in some institutes, some colleges sought help from their alumni to raise funds for students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of Amity International School, Mohali, staging a play to highlight the significance of Basant Panchami.
Children of Amity International School, Mohali, staging a play to highlight the significance of Basant Panchami.
ht school

Punjab school events: Students of Amity International celebrate Basant Panchami

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:58 PM IST
The students, along with their parents, went to the school and paid obeisance to Goddess Saraswati on the occassion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
t the close of World War I, Robert Edwin Peary proposed a system of eight airmail routes,which became integral to the U.S. airmail system.
t the close of World War I, Robert Edwin Peary proposed a system of eight airmail routes,which became integral to the U.S. airmail system.
ht school

Robert Edwin Peary: King of expeditions to the Arctic and the North Pole

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:10 PM IST
This remarkable American explorer is widely credited for having first reached the North Pole, though his ex-colleague Frederick Cook and several others since then had disputed Peary’s claim.
READ FULL STORY
Close
School principal Reema Tandon, centre, receiving the award from CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi , second from left, during the 6th Edu-leaders Annual Conference which was held in Gurgaon
School principal Reema Tandon, centre, receiving the award from CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathi , second from left, during the 6th Edu-leaders Annual Conference which was held in Gurgaon
ht school

Delhi school events: KPS, Vikaspuri, honoured with prestigious award

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:44 AM IST
The school received this award during the 6th Edu-leaders Annual Conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Children of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Basant Panchami celebrations on campus..
Children of Bhartiya Vidya Mandir School, Udham Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, taking part in Basant Panchami celebrations on campus..
ht school

Schools across Punjab celebrate the advent of spring

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Children offered prayers, flew kites and participated in various activities on the occasion of Basant Panchami festival.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students of MGM Public School, Ludhiana, taking part in a prayer ceremony.
Students of MGM Public School, Ludhiana, taking part in a prayer ceremony.
ht school

Punjab school events: Special assembly at MGM Public School

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:51 PM IST
Students gave speeches and recited shlokas for the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The magic of the aurora borealis. Shutterstock
The magic of the aurora borealis. Shutterstock
ht school

Aurora Borialis: Amazing light show at the poles

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:15 PM IST
Here is all you need to know about this natural phenomenon visible near the North and South Poles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP