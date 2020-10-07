Mazgaon school holds online quiz competition

ht-school

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 17:59 IST

St Mary’s High School (ICSE), Mazagaon, recently held two online inter-house quiz competitions, one for Classes 7 and 8 and the other for Classes 9 and 10. This competition was a culmination of a three-week preparatory period under the guidance of school principal Fr. Dr. Francis Swamy, S. J. and vice-principal Clementine Monteiro.

For the competition for Classes 7 and 8 students, at first, a meeting was held for the organisers of all three categories to discuss strategies after preliminary discussions among the class 7 and 8 quiz masters. Following this, a joint meeting was held with the organisers and the student council wherein the rules were conveyed and deliberated upon. The student council was also tasked to form teams with six representatives of each house in each category, three from each standard.

The teachers then gathered in the groups and deliberated over the intricacies and the rounds to be held in the quiz, and a final outline was agreed upon along with the many rules and regulations specifically designed to meet the needs of an online quiz competition.

Teachers were assigned to record events, keep score and host the event. Sudhir Singh was tasked with the Hindi round and recording the event while Joan Dias looked after the English and Social Studies round and was also the head score-keeper. Upma Bains looked after the Science, Maths and General Knowledge rounds while being the joint score-keeper. Sabin Castelino was tasked with the Sports and Entertainment, and rapid-fire round and was also the host.

During the final meeting before the event, the council was asked to nominate one student for each round, with one pupil being repeated in the four categories.

On the day of the event, the students joined the online platform at 8.30am following which the rules and other modalities were discussed in detail to ensure a fair competition.

The quiz rounds were interesting with each participant doing their best to score for their teams.

The Red House won with 240 points while Blue House was the runner-up with 230 points. White House ranked third with 180 points, followed by Green House at 150 points.

For the competition for the seniors (Classes 9 and 10), the quiz began at 9am with teachers — Alan Menezes, Sakina Japanwala, Sharon Tivade and Jitendra Pandey — in charge of the event.

The participants introduced themselves followed by a briefing about the rules. As per the rules, there would be 10 points for a direct question and participants were given 15 seconds to answer each question. There were seven rounds with various categories such as English, Science, Mathematics, Hindi, Social Studies, Sports and Entertainment. There were audio and visual rounds too.

The quiz concluded at 11am with enthusiastic participation from all the students. White House topped the rank with 120 points, followed by Blue house at 110 points, Green House at 100 points, and Red House at 80 points.