MU non-teaching staff to report physically to duty

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Monday released a circular stating that non-teaching staff from all MU departments will now physically report to duty starting Tuesday until the end of the month. While class 1 staffers are expected to report for duty every day, class 2, 3 and 4 non-teaching staff are to physically report to duty on alternate days while maintaining 100% attendance, according the circular. The circular further states that class 3 and 4 non-teaching staff of the examination department too will be expected to maintain 100% attendance.

“In the past few months, a lot of the university’s work has been pending, including paper work for National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grading process as well as other important work, which is why we had asked for all non-teaching staff to report to duty,” said MU registrar-in-charge Baliram Gaikwad. He, however, added that increasing number of the university staff has been unable to report to duty due to travel restrictions in local trains.

On February 12 after a meeting between officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and MU, civic officials asked to postpone reopening of colleges until February 22 which has now been further postponed due to increasing cases of Covid-19 in the city.

“The university knows that Covid-19 cases are increasing, especially because of train travel and still expecting us to report to duty. We hope the government will intervene and bring some relief to us,” said a member on condition of anonymity.