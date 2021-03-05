Mumbai colleges return to online classes as Covid-19 cases rise
Rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has again postponed plans of physical classes. Institutes who recently started physical practical sessions or a combination of online and offline preliminary exams for their final-year batches, have called off plans and are continuing online.
Despite no clear directions from the state, some colleges had chosen to restart practical sessions. “Our students were worried about not understanding important practical concepts online. So with the consent of their parents, we had started allowing 15-20 students to our laboratories each day for practical sessions,” said Hemlata Bagla, principal KC College. “The originally scheduled preliminary exams for the final-year students,” starting Wednesday, will only be held online added Bagla.
“For the time being, we are holding back our plans for physical reopening of colleges and will instead continue online classes itself,” said principal of a college in the suburbs.
In the first week of February, education minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant had said that colleges can reopen with not more than 50% attendance on campus but civic officials directed MU to postpone until February 22.
“Last time [winter 2020 exam session], we had little time to prepare, and colleges were asked to put together question papers in multiple choice questions (MCQs) format. But this time, we will try to incorporate more descriptive-type questions along with MCQs. Whatever the decision of authorities, colleges are preparing for exams,” said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew’s College.
