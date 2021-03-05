IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Ht School / Mumbai colleges return to online classes as Covid-19 cases rise
Students at St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai - PUNEET CHANDHOK/HT PHOTO
Students at St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai - PUNEET CHANDHOK/HT PHOTO
ht school

Mumbai colleges return to online classes as Covid-19 cases rise

Some colleges had chosen to restart practical sessions as it is difficult for students to understand these concepts online.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:11 PM IST

Rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai has again postponed plans of physical classes. Institutes who recently started physical practical sessions or a combination of online and offline preliminary exams for their final-year batches, have called off plans and are continuing online.

Despite no clear directions from the state, some colleges had chosen to restart practical sessions. “Our students were worried about not understanding important practical concepts online. So with the consent of their parents, we had started allowing 15-20 students to our laboratories each day for practical sessions,” said Hemlata Bagla, principal KC College. “The originally scheduled preliminary exams for the final-year students,” starting Wednesday, will only be held online added Bagla.

“For the time being, we are holding back our plans for physical reopening of colleges and will instead continue online classes itself,” said principal of a college in the suburbs.

In the first week of February, education minister for higher and technical education Uday Samant had said that colleges can reopen with not more than 50% attendance on campus but civic officials directed MU to postpone until February 22.

“Last time [winter 2020 exam session], we had little time to prepare, and colleges were asked to put together question papers in multiple choice questions (MCQs) format. But this time, we will try to incorporate more descriptive-type questions along with MCQs. Whatever the decision of authorities, colleges are preparing for exams,” said Marie Fernandes, principal of St Andrew’s College.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai college college reopening
Close
Samiraaj, a Class 4 student of Oakridge International, bagged a gold medal in the state level competition in February this year.
Samiraaj, a Class 4 student of Oakridge International, bagged a gold medal in the state level competition in February this year.
ht school

Punjab school events: Oakridge student shines in 10m air rifle shooting

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:10 PM IST
A class 4 student of the school performed brilliantly in the 10-m rifle shooting competition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students at St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai - PUNEET CHANDHOK/HT PHOTO
Students at St. Andrew’s College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai - PUNEET CHANDHOK/HT PHOTO
ht school

Mumbai colleges return to online classes as Covid-19 cases rise

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Some colleges had chosen to restart practical sessions as it is difficult for students to understand these concepts online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MU released another circular postponing the deadline to March 30. HT FILE PHOTO
MU released another circular postponing the deadline to March 30. HT FILE PHOTO
ht school

MCom, MA and MSc exams in Mumbai University to be conducted by March 30

By Shreya Bhandary, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 06:24 PM IST
The date has been postponed from March 10th to the end of the month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two departments of IIT Bombay dipped to the 100-150 band in 2021 from 50-100 band in 2020. HT PHOTO
Two departments of IIT Bombay dipped to the 100-150 band in 2021 from 50-100 band in 2020. HT PHOTO
ht school

QS rankings: Two IIT-Bombay courses slip out of top 100

By Priyanka Sahoo, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:27 PM IST
IIT-B’s Material Science and Chemistry departments featured in the 50-100 band in 2020 but in 2021, they are in 100-150 band.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The students got an opportunity to showcase their talents during the event.
The students got an opportunity to showcase their talents during the event.
ht school

Delhi school events: Modern Era Convent organises inter-school contest

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:00 PM IST
In this virtual contest students participated in a plethora of events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Clockwise from top left: HT Political Editor Sunetra Choudhary, Johannes Burgers, Jyoti Arora, Kavita Aggarwal, Neeraj Sharma and Roma Das during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
Clockwise from top left: HT Political Editor Sunetra Choudhary, Johannes Burgers, Jyoti Arora, Kavita Aggarwal, Neeraj Sharma and Roma Das during the HT Dialogues session on Thursday
ht school

HT Dialogues: Experts discuss the challenges of reopening schools

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Students’ mental and emotional health, learning gaps, knowledge retention are the areas of concern.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Desai has written more than a dozen adult and children’s books, the most notable being Fire on the Mountain. Illustration: Gajanan
Anita Desai has written more than a dozen adult and children’s books, the most notable being Fire on the Mountain. Illustration: Gajanan
ht school

Anita Desai: Author whose word imagery evokes characters, moods

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:44 PM IST
In 1978, author Anita Desai received the Sahitya Akademi Award for her novel Fire on the Mountain and in 1983 was conferred the Guardian Fiction Prize.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The school’s senior team won the first position in the competition and received the Digital Presentation &amp; Excellence and Appreciation Award
The school’s senior team won the first position in the competition and received the Digital Presentation & Excellence and Appreciation Award
ht school

Delhi school events: Students of Apeejay School shine in science fair

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:14 PM IST
Eighty seven schools registered for this national level virtual science exhibition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students and staff of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, with their creations.
Students and staff of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, with their creations.
ht school

Punjab school events: Students showcase their educational toys

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:02 PM IST
The toy fair witnessed more than 1100 exhibitors and numerous viewers between February 27 and March 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saarthak Sabharwal, above, was awarded the India International Sarabhai Student Scientist Award 2020
Saarthak Sabharwal, above, was awarded the India International Sarabhai Student Scientist Award 2020
ht school

Delhi school events: School of Excellence gets prestigious award

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:49 PM IST
A student from School of Excellence bagged the award in a unique event organised in remembrance of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the father of Indian space programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, presenting a dance performance during the virtual class show.
A student of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, presenting a dance performance during the virtual class show.
ht school

Punjab school events: St Joseph’s students showcase their talents

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:45 PM IST
The school organised a virtual class show students displayed an array of performances.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanshi Thakur of Aanchal International School, Chandigarh, being honoured on Monday for winning two gold medals at the state shooting meet.
Priyanshi Thakur of Aanchal International School, Chandigarh, being honoured on Monday for winning two gold medals at the state shooting meet.
ht school

Punjab school events: Aanchal International excels in shooting championship

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The championship was organised by Chandigarh Rifle Association at Patiala – ki – Rao shooting Range.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Schools in Maharashtra remained closed for nearly 10 months, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo
Schools in Maharashtra remained closed for nearly 10 months, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo
ht school

Maharashtra: State issues guidelines to tackle learning losses

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:58 PM IST
The education department of the state has laid out guidelines for bringing drop-out students back to schools and mitigate loss of learning over the past one year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ganesh Pyne's works reflected the tumultuous period of anger and despair in Bengal. Illustration: Mohit Suneja
Ganesh Pyne's works reflected the tumultuous period of anger and despair in Bengal. Illustration: Mohit Suneja
ht school

Ganesh Pyne: The painter who blended fantasy with play of light and dark

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:42 PM IST
Renowned artist Ganesh Pyne developed an individual style of poetic surrealism, around Bengali folklore and mythology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Principal K. Sudha's three words for students: Dream, Pursue, Conquer!
Principal K. Sudha's three words for students: Dream, Pursue, Conquer!
ht school

Guruvani: ‘Educators must ensure that students get power to think freely’

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Mrs. K. Sudha, Principal, St. Martin’s Diocesan School, Delhi Cantonment, speaks about the importance of sports in a student's life and much more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP