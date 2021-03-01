Mumbai students donate essentials for elderly
The members of NL Dalmia High School, Mira Road’s, Jal House, recently conducted the My Social Responsibility (MSR) activity.
The members donated essentials like wheat flour, pulses, oil, rice, sugar, spices etc. to Dr Uday Modi, who provides daily meals to senior citizens who are neglected by their families.
Modi, an Ayurvedic doctor, distributes tiffins to the impoverished elderly through his Shravan Tiffin Seva service.
The students contributed food items which was collected while taking all Covid-19 precautions, such as wearing a mask, gloves and sanitisation. The collection was taken for distribution by teachers Payal Saini, Vandana Ramavat, Binita Choudhary and Seema Sayed; and three students — Angel D’Souza, Mehek Agarwal and Tanishka Mehta.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai college to start cert course in hip-hop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai students donate essentials for elderly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Civic body starts admissions for 10 new CBSE schools in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai university may miss NAAC grade yet again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Sahodaya School Complex organises 5th annual conference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Debate on energy conservation at SIC School, Mohali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra drive to find drop-outs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Ryan International School celebrates World Radio Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guruvani: I have to inspire students to tread paths beyond confines of textbook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genetic Engineering: Tech that can alter living beings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hold summer exams only in online mode: Students to Mumbai University VC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Divisional fee panels to be formed this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai school events: Santacruz school flexes tech skills for Annual Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school events: Bharti Public School, celebrates its Foundation Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab school events: Amity kids resolve to keep environment clean
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox