Mumbai students donate essentials for elderly

The members of NL Dalmia High School, Mira Road’s, Jal House, recently conducted the My Social Responsibility (MSR) activity.

The members donated essentials like wheat flour, pulses, oil, rice, sugar, spices etc. to Dr Uday Modi, who provides daily meals to senior citizens who are neglected by their families.

Modi, an Ayurvedic doctor, distributes tiffins to the impoverished elderly through his Shravan Tiffin Seva service.

The students contributed food items which was collected while taking all Covid-19 precautions, such as wearing a mask, gloves and sanitisation. The collection was taken for distribution by teachers Payal Saini, Vandana Ramavat, Binita Choudhary and Seema Sayed; and three students — Angel D’Souza, Mehek Agarwal and Tanishka Mehta.