Online exams likely, says Mumbai Varsity
As Covid-19 cases increase in the city, many colleges want to hold examinations online in the interest of students.
SNDT Women’s University has already decided to conduct examinations online, the varsity’s professor, Meera Desai, informed.
While the multiple-choice-based exams for postgraduate students kick off on Tuesday, those for undergraduate students have been postponed as the admissions for first-year students were delayed.
Though the University of Mumbai (MU) is yet to take a final decision on the issue, sources said that it is more likely to hold online examinations.
MU’s pro-vice chancellor Ravindra Kulkarni said, “While the final decision is likely to be taken within the month, an online examination would be in the best interest of the students’ safety.”
While colleges in rural areas around Mumbai have been allowed to resume physical classes, the university is yet to allow those within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region to reopen institutes.
“At the moment, the varsity is mulling whether to allow colleges within Mumbai to begin physical classes. However, as colleges have been conducting online exams for a year now, we are confident that they will be ready in case we decide to opt for semester exams virtually,” said Kulkarni.
Even as colleges were preparing to reopen their campuses in phases for students, they are now preparing to conduct examinations for the ongoing semester.
“There is a state of utter confusion on whether or not will we be allowed to reopen colleges. We were hoping to at least conduct the practical exams at colleges. Online examinations do not go a long way in helping students secure jobs,” said the principal of a suburban college.
Anju Kapoor, the principal of Usha Pravin Gandhi College in Vile Parle, said, “We have not taken a decision on exams yet.”
