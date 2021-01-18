Punjab school events: Bhavan’s alumni arm donate books to needy

Bhavan’s Old Student society (BOSS) donated books to Open Eyes Foundation, Mani Majra, Chandigarh, with the aim to help over 100 underprivileged children during their academic session.

Senior principal Vineeta Arora appreciated the efforts made by BOSS and said that it has sincerely committed itself to the betterment of the society, truly exemplifying the fundamental values of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Oakridge International kids design equipment prototypes for astronauts in ISS

Oakridrige International School students made equipment prototypes for astronauts in International Space Station (ISS). The blue prints of these modes have been sent to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

They have designed sports equipment for space: ‘Plank Mat’ (a mat that has gloves which allow astronauts to stay attached to the mat), and a magnetic space handball etc.

Delhi Public School kids thank everyday heroes

To make children aware of the contribution of the community helpers, Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, conducted a public speaking activity during the online class.

Children of classes Nursery and Prep dressed as helpers of their choice, spoke about the duties performed by the respective helpers and their contribution towards the society. The objective was to teach the little ones to respect each person of the society irrespective of the duties/ tasks performed by them.

Parents were also invited to attend the online activity and to speak to the children about their respective professions.

Green Land children put on their dancing shoes

Green Land Senior Secondary Public School, Ludhiana, organised a solo dance activity for the students of pre-nursery to kindergarten on Friday.

Principal Baldeep Pandher lauded the efforts of the students and said that dance is not just a good form of exercise but also a great source of boosting confidence.

Green Grove express gratitude to soldiers

Green Grove Public School celebrated the 72th Army Day with zeal and enthusiasm on Friday.

The objective was to honour the soldiers for their selfless service. Speeches in English, Hindi and Punjabi were presented by the students.

AKSIPS-65 School students highlight importance of trees

The KG students of AKSIPS-65 Smart School, Mohali participated in a show and tell activity. The theme for the activity was: Trees - Our best buddies.

All the students used colourful props while highlighting the importance of trees and how they support human life.

BCM, Basant Avenue celebrates National Army Day

BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri Road, celebrated National Army Day on Friday. A documentary about the achievements of the Indian Army and its history was shown. Principal Vandna Shahi urged the students to stay united and stand together for the safety of the nation.

School Children pay tributes to soldiers:

BCM, Basant City

BCM School, Basant City, celebrated Indian Army Day online on Saturday. Students made cards, bouquet and collage of pictures dedicated to Indian Army. Principal JP Singh thanked the soldiers of the Indian Army for setting the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood.

BVM, Kitchlu Nagar

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Kitchlu Nagar, celebrated National Army Day on Friday. The services and contributions of Indian Army officers were highlighted by Shikha Bhalla and their selfless sacrifices and courageous endeavors were shared with the students.

BVM, USN

Bhartiya Vidya Mandir, Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, paid tribute to the officers of the Indian Army by celebrating Indian Army Day with zeal and fervour on Saturday. ANO Geeta Mishra, in her virtual address, enlightened the students on the importance of the day.

