Punjab school events: Children expressed love, respect for the country

Students from schools across the tricity expressed their love and respect for the country in various ways through online and offline celebrations on the nation’s 72nd Republic Day.

St Joseph’s, Chandigarh

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, held a virtual fancy dress activity for Pre- Kindergarten students. Various activities such as tricolour umbrella making, fan making, and card making were held in the primary wing. In the middle and senior secondary blocks, students shared the heroic stories of the leaders who laid the foundation for the world’s largest democracy.

AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh

The junior students of AKSIPS-45 Smart School participated in competitions such as show and tell, fancy dress, poem recitation, drawing, colouring, collage craft, badge making, and paper folding. Seniors took part in presentation and painting contests.

St Soldier’s, Panchkula

Students of UKG of St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula, participated in a tricolour salad making activity. Students arranged fresh fruits and vegetables creatively to make salad platters. Teachers shared the importance of the colours of the national flag of India.

Learning Paths, Mohali

Teachers and students of Learning Paths School gathered on campus for the flag hoisting ceremony. The flag was unfurled by the principal, the head boy, and the head girl. The choir sang patriotic songs.

AKSIPS-125, Mohali

AKSIPS -125 Smart School organised a quiz on Incredible India for students of classes 1 and 2. Principal Jagjit Sekhon said that we must remain truthful to our duties towards our nation.

Ryan International, Mohali

Ryan International School, Mohali, held a special assembly. Students sang patriotic songs, gave speeches, and performed dances.

GMSSS-44, Chandigarh

The national flag was unfurled at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 44-B, by principal Asha Rani. The principal addressed the students virtually.