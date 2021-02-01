Punjab school events: Children learn about road safety, traffic rules

A road safety advocacy programme is being organised by ministry of road transport and highways, government of India and Bhumika Rangmanch, Delhi, in different schools of Chandigarh from January 18 to February 6 to mark the national road safety month.

Various art mediums are being used to spread awareness on road safety and traffic rules.

The workshop has already been conducted at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 33, GMSSS, Sector 44, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Public School, Sector 35, GMSS, Sector 8-B,

Officers Rajinder Singh and Rajeev from traffic department, Chandigarh, also delivered lectures on road safety.

Panchkula Bhavanite honoured by CM

Harsh, a student of Class 12 of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, was honoured for her achievements in various fields by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Republic Day.

Harsh had started playing fencing in 2017 and has bagged 15 medals at the state level in U-17, U-19, U-20, and senior-level. She has also won two medals at the national level.

Children walk a mile in community helpers’ shoes

A virtual role-play activity was organised for Nursery students of St Soldiers School, Sector 16, Panchkula, on the theme ‘Community helpers’. The little ones presented themselves as doctors, teachers, police officers, vegetable vendors, etc and spoke about the roles played by them.

Student awarded certificate by UT admin, civic body

Janvi of Class 7 of Saupin’s School was awarded a commendation certificate by UT administration and MC, Chandigarh, on Republic Day for her skills in bhangra on skates. She had won the first gold medal in roller freestyle in the 57th national championship organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India.