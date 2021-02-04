Punjab school events: Eastwood International students bring laurels

Students of Eastwood International School, Ludhiana, participated in various virtual competitions organised by GTB College, Dakha, and bagged many prizes.

In the essay writing competition, Komalpreet Kaur of Class 10 clinched the first prize, and Simranpreet Kaur of Class 12 got the third prize. The latter also bagged the third prize in the quiz competition.

Khushpreet Kaur and Eknoorpreet Kaur of Class 8 won second and third prizes in the poetry competition, respectively.

Position holders of all competitions were awarded certificates, trophies, and cash prizes. The school bagged the overall trophy.

Millennium School, Mohali

Punjab state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu visited The Millennium School, Mohali, to back up its ‘The mask up campaign’ on Wednesday.

Balbir Singh Sidhu lauded the campaign. He encouraged the school authorities to spread awareness among children and parents.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

Bhavan Old Students Society (BOSS), the alumni arm of Bhavan Vidyalaya, contributed ₹80,000 towards the angioplasty of an aged woman who was in critical need of medical assistance. Her family could not afford the procedure otherwise.

Inter-school cricket tournament, Ludhiana

SDP Schools, Ludhiana, organised an inter-school cricket tournament for U-14, U-16, and U-19 players. In the U-14 category, SDP School, Hazuri Road, emerged as the winner. In U-16, SDP Senior Secondary Bapu School, Basti Jodhewal, clinched victory. In U-19, SDP Senior Secondary School, Hazuri Road, was declared the winner.

Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana

Lakshmi Kumari and Jaskiran Kaur, Class 9 students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School (GGSSS), Gill, Ludhiana, bagged the third position in the state-level 28th Children Science Congress conducted by the SCERT, and Pushpa Gujral Science City, Jalandhar on January 29-30.

The students of the school have now qualified for the nationals. They had prepared a project on the theme: Social innovation for sustainable living. There were around 110 teams in the competition.

Earlier, the students stood first in the district level competition held under the guidance of district education officer (DEO) (secondary) Rajinder Kaur.

Shaffy Makkar, in-charge of the project, said that the project can assist in making concrete from biomedical waste. She said the same technique could be used to recycle the Covid-19 waste in the future.

Principal Smriti Bhargav, district mentor Jasvir Singh and block mentor Gurinder Kaur congratulated the school’s team and wished them luck for the national Children Science Congress.

BCM Arya School, Ludhiana

BCM Arya School, Lalton, Ludhiana, organised an inter-class skating competition for students of Classes 1 to 8.

The young skaters showcased their stability, concentration, discipline, and talent in various categories of the competition.

Prabhnoor, Jiya, Anaad, Mahir, Sherazdeep, Modhit, and Pavit, were declared winners in their respective categories. Principal Paramjit Kaur felicitated all of them.

The Shastri Nagar branch of the school, on the other hand, celebrated virtual annual day for classes LKG to Class 5.

Principal Paramjit Kaur presented the school’s annual report and highlighted its achievements. The tiny tots of UKG, Classes 2 and 3 shared the secret of happiness and health through their performances.

The students of Classes 1 and 4 danced to the tunes of ‘Can’t stop the feeling ‘ and ‘ Try everything ‘. Children of Class 5 highlighted the spirit of patriotism.

Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh

The NSS wing of Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, holding a seven day camp.

It was inaugurated by principal Pritinder Kaur on Tuesday. On the first day, a PPT on ‘Dadra and Nagar Haveli’ was presented by the students under ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ programme. On the second day, a workshop on stress management and meditation was held by Brahmkumari sisters.

Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh