Punjab school events: Patriotic fervour marks R-Day across schools
- Students from schools across Ludhiana saluted the national flag, sang patriotic songs, and recited poems dedicated to freedom fighters to mark the day.
Republic Day is celebrated every year in India on January 26 to honour the date on which the constitution of India came into effect. Students from schools across Ludhiana saluted the national flag, sang patriotic songs, and recited poems dedicated to freedom fighters to mark the day.
MGM Public School
MGM Public School organised a special assembly. The students gave speeches and took part in a role-play activity to spread awareness on constitutional rights and the importance of freedom of speech.
SISJMPS
Republic Day was observed in Sant Isher Singh Ji Memorial Public School (SISJMPS), Karamsar Rara Sahib, with patriotic fervour. Principal Dhiraj Kumar Thapliyal along with teachers and students paid reverence to the national flag. The NCC students were given meritorious certificates.
Sacred Soul
Children of Sacred Soul Convent Senior Secondary School, Dugri, Dhandra Road, made the national flag, recited poems, and took part in a speech-giving contest.
Jatindra Green Field
Students of Jatindra Green Field School, Gurusar, Sudhar, took part in various activities such as singing the national anthem, collage making, paragraph writing, and drawing.
BCM Kindergarten
Nursery students of BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh Road, prepared flags, LKG students drew pictures of India Gate and decorated them with tricolour flowers. Students of UKG dressed as freedom fighters and spoke about their favourite personalities.
BCM, Basant Avenue
The primary wing students of BCM School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, participated in slogan writing, poem recitation, and fancy dress competitions. The middle wing children participated in poster making and greeting card making activities while the senior wing students took part in an online patriotic song competition.
