Punjab school events: Prayer meet for outgoing students at AKSIPS-45

Seeking blessings for the welfare of the outgoing students of Class 10, a prayer meeting was held at AKSIPS-45 Smart School.

Director-principal Jasmine Kalra, staff members and students of Class 10 attended the meeting. The holy verse started with the Sukhmani Sahib Paath followed by shabad gayan. The principal promised to constantly support students during their future endeavours.

Executive director Jasdeep Kalra encouraged the students to set goals and work hard for their examination. The meeting ended with distribution of prasad.

Saupin’s School, Panchkula

Diya, a Class-10 student of Saupin’s School, Sector 9, brought laurels to the institution by winning a gold medal in the 34th Haryana State Roller Skating Championship held in Yamunanagar. Diya is a skilful skater who has won many medals and awards for roller skating in the past as well.

The school management congratulated her for the outstanding achievement.

Gillco International School, Mohali

Gillco International School, Mohali, felicitated its faculty members and students for their outstanding performance in the CBSE Class-10 board examinations in the 2019-20 academic session. Under the guidance of principal Inderpreet Kaur, they didn’t leavea any stone unturned and achieved 100% result.

The school management announced the Chairman’s Special Incentive Awards for the school toppers.

Bharatiya Vidya Mandir, Ludhiana

Maha Shivratri was celebrated at Bharatiya Vidya Mandir, Dugri, to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva, an important deity in Hindu culture. The festival was celebrated with devotion and religious fervour.

School teacher Pooja apprised students of the importance of the day and told them about many mythological legends. Students recited beautiful Bhajans in the praise of Lord Shiva.

AKSIPS-123, Chandigarh

AKSIPS-123 Smart School organised a talent hunt for the mothers of students of Classes 3 to 8 on the occasion of Women’s Day.

The mothers took great initiative in showcasing their talent through salad plate decoration and by tapping their feet to their favourite tunes in Dance-o-Mania.

They found innovative ways to showcase their dancing, art and culinary skills. Principal of the school, Anjali Singh, lauded them for their skills and congratulated them.

Army Public School, Jalandhar

The golden jubilee celebrations of Army Public School, Jalandhar, started on Sunday. Major General Sanjay Maini was the chief guest on the occasion. He unveiled the school’s golden jubilee logo. A table calendar showcasing exceptional works of art by the students was released.

A tree plantation ceremony was conducted wherein herbal trees like maulshree and kachnar were planted. Principal Saksham Singh briefed the chief guest about the glorious past of the institution.