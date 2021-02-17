Punjab school events: Special assembly at MGM Public School

MGM Public School, Ludhiana, held a special assembly to mark the Basant Panchami celebrations.

Students gave speeches and recited shlokas. A prayer ceremony worshipping Goddess Saraswati was followed by offerings of spring flowers by the students and staff.

Principal of the school Sunita Vij motivated the students to be progressive learners, set big goals and put dedicated efforts to achieve them.

BCM Kindergarten, Chandigarh

The school held a special assembly. The day started with chanting of ‘Gayatri Mantra’. Students of LKG and UKG spoke ‘Thought of the day’. UKG children recited shlokas. A student of LKG recited a poem based on the festival.

The teachers presented a dance performance. Children made kites, paper flowers, and flower masks. Students of UKG prepared yellow-coloured dishes.

Government Model High School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated 32nd Road Safety Week. DSP SS Sodhi was the chief guest for the occasion who created awareness among the students regarding road safety along with traffic park in-charge Jaswinder Kaur and NGO member Mohinder Kaur Kataria.

Headmaster Sanjeev Arora welcomed the guest along with his team . The teachers and students were awarded participation certificates by the chief guest.

Bhavik Jindal of Saint Soldier’s School, Panchkula

The school won two medals in the first Defence Taekwondo Cup 2021 organised by Defence Taekwondo Club, MDC, Panchkula.

Bhavik, a 7-year-old boy studying in Class 2 of the school, won a gold medal in Taekwondo and bronze board breaking event. He practises Taekwondo for one and a half hours daily.

Delhi Public School, Mohali

The school collaborated with DPS, STS, Dhaka, Bangladesh, for a student exchange programme.

To kick-start the programme, students of both the schools met each other on a virtual platform. They got an opportunity to learn about each other’s traditions and customs.

They were exposed to new languages and new ways of living. The students are geared up to begin a journey of self-discovery through this programme which will continue throughout the year.