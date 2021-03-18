Punjab school events: Student wins silver medal in roller skating

Harsirat Kaur of Class 3 of Saupin’s School, Sector 9, Panchkula, brought laurels to the school by winning a silver medal in the Haryana Roller Skating Championship.

She took part in the 1,000m race in the age group of 9 to 11 years.

She has got selected for the national level championship as well. Harsirat has already bagged many medals in various skating championships earlier also.

The school management congratulated Harsirat on her achievement.

Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mohali

A workshop on health and hygiene was conducted at Kendriya Vidyalaya, K-area, Zirakpur, for the girls of Classes 6 to 12. They were told about the importance of maintaining health and hygiene, especially during menstruation.

The girl students were given demonstrations regarding the proper use and disposal of sanitary napkins by representatives of Procter & Gamble.

The importance of taking a nutritious and balanced diet was highlighted.

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, organised a virtual training session for teachers, counsellors, parents, and principals.

VS Ravindran addressed about 380 participants online under ‘Transacting Transaction’ which is a series of programmes conducted by ICTRC to enable educators to understand the counselling needs of the students and help them in every possible way.

Ravindran said that students who are not able to achieve the minimum level of learning (MLL) are prone to be at risk in terms of academics, developing cognition, emotions, etc.

The interaction was carried forward by a discussion on the formation of risk assessment teams in schools, changing the role of school counsellors/teacher- counsellors, early identification of students at risk by individual interviews of parents and child, observations, and the ‘No Child Left Behind Policy’.

The Millennium School, Mohali

Uditraj, a student of this won the title of under 17 (U-17) champion by defeating Harikesh from Haryana by 13-15,15-08, and 18-16 points.

After winning five matches, he finally bagged the winning trophy of the open badminton tournament held at Krishna Badminton Court, Jagraon.