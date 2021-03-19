Punjab school events: Students win medals in roller skating championship

Students of AKSIPS -45 Smart School, Chandigarh, brought laurels to the school by winning positions in State Roller Skating Championship.

Sonakshi, Manaal and Atharv won silver and bronze medals in different categories of the championship. Hiten won two silver medals in different categories . Director principal Jasmine Kalra congratulated them.

Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh

As many as five students of Class 12, science, of Bhavan Vidyalaya, have done the tricity proud by qualifying for the Kishor Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarship.

Guramrit Singh secured the 22nd rank, while Pushpraj Poonia secured the 72nd rank. Aryan Dhaka secured the 157th rank while Ayushh and Alankrit Kadian secured the 744th and 1,359th rank. KVPY is an ongoing national programme of fellowship in basic sciences initiated by the department of science and technology, government of India, to attract exceptionally motivated students to pursue research careers. Students who clear the KVPY are eligible for direct admission into the prestigious Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

HVM Convent Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana

This school held a workshop on multiple intelligences and competence-based teaching for the teachers. The motive was to acquaint teachers with the rapidly changing educational practices. Principal Sunita Kumari said that such workshops are important to harness teaching skills for more productive learning of students.

Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, Chandigarh

Chandigarh : A webinar to spread awareness about Covid-19 vaccination was organised by Dr Rajiv Khaneja for the staff members of Gurukul Global School, Manimajra, Chandigarh.

The session was taken by Dr Abin K Raja, PGIMER. The webinar was held to raise awareness about Covid-19 vaccine among people who may be hesitant in getting doses and have apprehension about the vaccines.

Dr Abin apprised everyone of credible and authentic information regarding the vaccine.