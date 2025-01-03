2025 is giving apocalypse-core: Baba Vanga's predictions forecast wars, aliens for the New Year's bingo card

If you aren't yet acquainted with the prowess of the late Baba Vanga, her legacy of accurate predictions precedes her long gone physical body. Much like France's Nostradamus. Which then explains the Bulgarian seer's hefty moniker, 'the Nostradamus of the Balkans'. If you aren't the kind that choses to be in alignment with this whole thriving world of divinely informed downloads, depending on your scientific temperament instead, no hate. But we would just like to point out a solid history of accuracy when it comes to the predictions made by the seers of the world. 2025 may be 'your year', but Baba Vanga's predictions for the collective at large, as disconcerting at the very best(Photos: X, University of Oxford)

Baba Vanga for one, who gradually lost her eyesight since the age of 12 — some say due to a bad storm, while others believe it to be lightening — had in the past foretold major events of global impact ranging from the 9/11 terror attacks, Princess Diana's demise, the Chernobyl disaster and even Brexit for all the political skeptics reading this. If you're still not convinced, may be it will be worth knowing that her predictions for 2025 actually have major overlaps with Nostradamus' predictions for the year, the latter collated in his 1555 publication, Les Prophéties or The Prophecies.

The 2025 bingo card seems grim

'Not on my bingo card' doesn't really hold up when boundary-realigning global events like wars, natural disasters and probably the most unnerving of all — alien contact, stand predicted.

Separate from the Russia-Ukraine crisis, Baba Vanga's predictions indicate a separate war breaking out in Europe, with a similar disastrous global impact. Many are reading this as a possible indication towards a World War III. A heightened collective conscience, particularly centered on telepathy actually forms the basis of her most disconcerting prediction — alien contact. If this induced a chuckle on your end, know that an Oxford news report quotes, “In a new study published in the International Journal of Astrobiology scientists from the University of Oxford show for the first time how evolutionary theory can be used to support alien predictions and better understand their behaviour”. We can't say if alien contact is worse than a potential World War, but the unknown always appears more morbid. Definitely some food for thought here.

Of Nostradamus' quatrains pertaining to 2025, the predictions about Europe and humanity making contact with extraterrestrial life match with Baba Vanga's and will definitely pique your interest, even if you're a non-believer. As for the accuracy, his predictions about the rise of Hitler, John F Kennedy's assassination as well as the COVID-19 pandemic stand testament. Another truly startling overlap in predictions is an alleged assassination attempt on Russian president Vladimir Putin.

So which of these predictions then, have left you most on edge?