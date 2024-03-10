Aarya actor Vishwajeet Pradhan: I have hunger for work but no desperation

The Class of ’83 (2020) actor Vishwajeet Pradhan says he is not desperate to just take up any project for the sake “ki kaam karna hai, chahey kuch bhi ho!” Vishwajeet Pradhan

The actor adds that he is not ready to repeat himself.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“After the OTT series Aarya, there are numerous offers that have similar roles, but I am in no mood to redo what I have already done. As it is we had three seasons and hopefully will move into the next one too. So, if makers want to explore different side of me as ana actor then it is great else, I am happy in Australia with my family besides doing theatre and working on my skills — riyaaz bahut zaroori hai even for actors,” says the UPite who hails from Meerut and is a graduate from University of Allahabad.

“I’ve been in the industry for over 35 years (Fauji; 1988) and have gone through many transition phases, updating myself and learning the hard way so I want to ensure that I am not doing similar characters. I am being paid well and there is no point wasting time and energy if I don’t get to experiment. Also, it’s important that the project is out on time else itni mehnat ka kya fayda,” says Pradhan.

Last seen in Aarya 3 and TV series Shiv Shakti, the actor adds, “I took up TV show as the show I got was a finite story. With family in Australia, I don’t take up infinite projects. Nowadays, auditions and storytelling all can easily happen digitally so I can fly down once I have a project in hand — like I flew down for a TV commercial and shot for (director) Nagesh Kukunoor’s Trail of an Assassin where I play the role of former Prime Minister late Chandrashekar.”

Pradhan says he is in talks for a couple of projects but has not signed anything yet.

“Now, there are many factors that matter before a project is materialised. Also, there is a flood of casting people. Then it’s a crowd of actors who want to work at any cost. But some makers still want talented actors, who know their craft well, so senior actors like us are getting good roles amidst all the competition. So, there is no rush as talent is never wasted,” he says on a signing-off note.