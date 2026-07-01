Actor Jasmine Bhasin on her hospitalisation in Dubai: I’m lucky to be alive and healing

What began as a birthday trip to Dubai turned into a health scare for actor Jasmine Bhasin. Now, recovering in a Mumbai hospital, she opens up about the difficult experience, the uncertainty of life and the love and wishes that helped her through. Actor Jasmin Bhasin (Instagram)

“I am better now, but healing from terminal ileitis (inflammation of the last segment of small intestine) is not easy. Hopefully, in a day or two, I will be home,” says the actor, who turned 36 on Sunday.

Describing the unexpected crisis that began on the second day of her trip, Jasmine shares, “Despite taking medication, my fever refused to drop below 104 degrees even after 24 hours,” adding, “My gut infection, with a CRP level of 350 mg/L, was very risky as it starts creating sepsis in the body. Thankfully, the doctors managed to control it.”

Crediting the constant support of actor–beau Aly Goni, Jasmine reflects how his presence by her side helped her through the illness in a foreign land. “I am grateful to God that he was there with me. It is comforting to have your loved ones with you during such a crisis. You know you have ‘your people’ who won’t let anything go wrong, and I had that faith because Aly was with me,” she shares.

On celebrating her birthday on a hospital bed, the actor says, “So much was planned for my birthday, a grand party which got cancelled. I felt bad for my friends who had everything lined up. But they still made sure that I celebrated my day in the best way they possibly could.”

The illness also prompted the actor to reflect on life’s uncertainty. She says, “Sometimes life has other plans. This time, my birthday was destined to be this way, but I am happy that I am alive and healing. I won’t call it a terrifying experience to fall sick on my special day. For me, it was an experience I will never forget.”

On the road to recovery, Jasmine is now eager to return to her professional life. “I have been ordered two weeks of complete rest, and after that, I will be back to business. With my show and a film release in the pipeline, I really need to push myself,” she says, adding, “I even tried convincing my doctor to let me go for a shoot yesterday because I need to hustle to feel fine!”



Reflecting on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, she calls the experience 'amazing.' 'I could do it a million times,' she says. 'The vibe is so thrilling that I’d relive it again, it was truly once-in-a-lifetime."

Overwhelmed by the love on social media, she also expressed her gratitude. “The way my friends and well-wishers stood by me is incredible,” she signs off.



