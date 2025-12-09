Actor Meherzan Mazda says The Ba****ds of Bollywood helped him find the love of his life

Actor Meherzan Mazda, who essayed the role of Jeejeebhoy in The Ba****ds of Bollywood, tied the knot with Naomi Felfeli, an advertisement technology professional from Australia, in a traditional Parsi ceremony. Speaking to us, the excited actor says, “The first time we started talking and got to know each other via texts and calls, as she was working in Australia and I was here. Somewhere in my heart I knew she was the one, though it was difficult for her to understand my job profile and know who I am. Thankfully, The Ba****ds of Bollywood happened and was watched all across, so we can say that the series helped me find the love of my life.” Meherzan Mazda and Naomi Felfeli

Calling his big day a guarded wedding, Meherzan adds, “We had been planning for quite some time, and we both wanted a guarded wedding with only a few friends and family members. The wedding was a completely traditional Parsi affair, known for being an intimate event.”

On friends who couldn’t attend the wedding due to the recent Indigo crisis, the actor shared, “Yes, some of our family members and friends couldn't make it as the crisis was in its prime around the wedding day, but nevertheless, they joined us on video call and conveyed their blessings.”

The couple plans to go on their post-wedding trip next month, as Meherzan is starting to shoot for his untitled series in Mumbai from Tuesday. “I am head down at work as I am shooting for a new OTT series slated for mid of next year. Naomi has taken a break from her new job in Mumbai, and she was like, ‘What will I do when you will be shooting throughout the day…’ (laughs) but that’s the way our profession is. In January, we will take a good, long trip to either Himachal Pradesh or some other place, but for now, it’s work.”

On the work front, Meherzan has also been part of web shows including Broken But Beautiful, Modern Love Mumbai, among others. Other than The Ba****ds of Bollywood, he gained widespread recognition with his performances as Piyush Sharma in Dhhai Kilo Prem and Mahabbat in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali.