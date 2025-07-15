Actor Rashami Desai celebrates 50 stagings of her debut play; says theatre is her calling for now, not TV

Actor Rashami Desai has marked a milestone in her theatrical career, as her debut play Mrs Mara Online Che has completed 50 stagings this month. Expressing joy, Rashami shares, “I truly value people coming to the theatre to watch us. I feel my decision to stay dedicated to theatre has been fruitful. It’s a beautiful medium to learn and relearn. That’s what I want to explore for now. When you are on stage, it's a different feeling altogether. Today, I wait to get on stage and once again connect with my audiences, perform for them—that's the way it is for me.” Rashami Desai

The 39-year-old adds that the challenges in theatre are outweighed by the rewards. “The completion of 50 shows is like dream to me,” says Rashami, as she reminisces about her first show of the play. “I was excited, thrilled, and numb. With a successful domestic run now reaching a mark, Mrs Mara Online Che is set to embark on an international tour and that makes it more special,” says the actor.

While she is enjoying her theatre stint, she isn’t keen to take on a TV project currently. Rashami explains: “TV’s soul is lost and the flavour of the stories is missing now. The requirement for effort in daily production has gone up. A lot goes into coming up with a new episode and ideas each day. It’s like shooting and executing a new film daily and the results and reviews are out in minutes. Whether an actor is well or unwell, they are bound to give their best shot. But the kind of respect and recognition a TV actor should get is not happening. So I'll wait for something worthwhile and a well-etched role to bring me back on television soon; until then, it's theatre where I belong."