After the Flames: Goa’s Party Season Faces a Reckoning

In the days following the devastating fire at Goa’s Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, the state’s carefree party landscape has been forced into an unfamiliar mood right before its most popular tourist season. Even as the owners, brothers Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra have been detained in Thailand, the party scene in Goa is hazy. How log before Goa's party scene picks up again? The Vagator belt, usually buzzing with pre-Christmas energy, now feels muted, cautious and unsure. “The footfall has dropped sharply. I went to a club recently and there were barely eight people. At the same club, last week, there were close to 300 people. Many clubs have cancelled evening performances such as belly dancers and jugglers, which were a given, earlier,” says Mriduel Arora, who runs a talent agency. This is the time when the Christmas rush starts peaking in Goa, when tourists looking for vibrant party scenes flock to the state. According to the state’s Department of Tourism, Goa hosted more than a crore tourists in 2024. And the December rush saw a 54% increase in 2024 over 2023. This number was expected to go higher in 2025. Strict new directives, vibe feels the heat The State Disaster Management Authority has issued notices to nightclubs, restaurants, and similar establishments across Goa to comply with all safety requirements, update their NOCs and permissions. Some clubs, including Goya, have been sealed. There is a palpable gloom in the air. “Authorities are ensuring all the businesses are following the rules. Any kind of laxity is untenable. Only those businesses which follow rules are ,” says MLA of the area, Michael Lobo. Tourists shaken but hopeful

Sachin Kumar, a Delhi-based advocate, hopes Goa will bounce back and the nightlife will restart before Christmas.

Sachin Kumar, a Delhi-based advocate who was in Goa during this incident, recalls the horror, “I was in Goa with my friends on the weekend of the Birch incident. We usually club hop. That night, we were going towards Birch from another club when this horror unfolded right in front of our eyes. We saw there was a massive fire and total chaos. God really saved us! And now everything here is just solemn... I hope that the liveliness of Goa comes back soon, though. Goa is my favourite place for New Year’s celebration. I had promised my son to ring in the New Year in Goa with family. I am still hopeful that I won’t have to cancel the plan." Will the celebrations be back before Christmas? Kumar’s words echo a wider existential anxiety that has swept through Goa’s nightlife. “We are hoping that everything goes back to normal by Christmas. Goa is known for its resilient spirit and safety. We hope Goa will bounce back soon,” says Rajiv, who works as a manager at a pool club and bar in Anjuna.

Nitya Rana, a second year student of Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi University, has put her New Year's party plans in Goa for at least a week

Then there are tourists who are nervous but still hoping to celebrate the holiday season in Goa. “My friends and I were thinking of celebrating Christmas in Goa. We love the whole vibe there. Lovely beaches, amazing nightlife and old churches. But after the Birch incident, our parents have asked us to wait another week before booking our flights, even if that means paying more for last-minute tickets. We all want things to settle down in Goa before we act on our plans. I do want to ring in the New Year in Goa, though,” says Nitya Rana, a second year student of Lady Sri Ram College, Delhi University. And there are those who are holding on to their bookings

Gautam Luthra and Jasmeet Kaur are holding on to their year-end bookings

“We had done our pre-wedding shoot in Goa last year. It was such a wonderful experience. We loved the vibe. This year, we are hoping to go to Goa for our first anniversary and to see how they celebrate Christmas in Goa. We were in Goa last month also, but later this year would be a different vibe. My wife was very excited about visiting old churches, so many of them set up nativity scenes showing the birth of Jesus in the stable at Bethlehem. And the party vibe is amazing. So, it looks like a great pace for Christmas and the New Year’s Eve celebrations,” says Gautam Luthra, a Delhi-based businessman. His wife Jasmeet Kaur says, “I hope this unfortunate fire incident doesn’t kill the vibe of the state. Our families are a little worried about the state of things in Goa right now, but we are still very keen on going ahead with our holiday plans. Let’s hope the celebratory cheer only becomes better. We haven’t cancelled our tickets yet.” Parties and the vibe will be back, says authorities Safety audits, infrastructure updates, and government scrutiny will likely shape nightlife far beyond the immediate aftermath.

Michael Lobo, Member of the Goa Legislative Assembly, assures Goa's joyous and celebratory spirit will be back in 8 to 10 days