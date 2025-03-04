‘Already won the match’: Netizens rejoice after Varun Chakravarthy dismisses Travis Head early in CT25 semi-final clash

Social media erupted with joy after Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Australian batsman Travis Head in his very first over during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final clash between India and Australia in Dubai on Tuesday. Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy dismissed Australian batsman Travis Head in his very first over

The crucial breakthrough came on Chakravarthy’s second delivery, as Head, who has been a persistent thorn in India's side in recent years, attempted an aggressive shot too early. The delivery was tossed up around middle and off, tempting Head to charge down the pitch. However, he misjudged the ball’s flight, leading to a mistimed shot that soared high into the air. Positioned at long-off, Shubman Gill calmly completed the catch, sending Head back to the pavilion for 39 off 33 deliveries.

For Indian fans, this wicket was a moment of immense relief. Ever since the semi-final fixture was confirmed, many had expressed concerns over Head’s dominant record against India in ICC tournaments. The Australian opener had repeatedly proven to be a match-winner against India, most notably scoring a century in the final of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, which saw Australia lift the trophy despite India being both the favourites and the home crowd’s preferred victors.

Head’s brilliance against India extended beyond white-ball cricket. In 2022, he notched a century in the World Test Championship final, handing India their second consecutive defeat in the tournament. More recently, his back-to-back centuries in the Border-Gavaskar series played a decisive role in ensuring India would not progress to a third straight World Test Championship final.

Given this history, Chakravarthy’s dismissal of Head was met with an outpouring of celebration on social media. While some fans expressed sheer joy at the breakthrough, others breathed a collective sigh of relief, knowing the wicket of such a formidable opponent had given India a crucial early advantage in this high-stakes semi-final clash.