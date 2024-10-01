An expert's guide to improving sleep quality for a healthier heart

Sleep deprivation is becoming an increasing concern in modern society, with mounting evidence linking it to cardiovascular health issues. Chronic sleep deficiency is associated with a significantly higher risk of heart disease, one of the world’s leading causes of death. Dr. Manoj Kumar Principal Director & Head Cardiac Cath lab, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj

How sleep deprivation contributes to heart disease

Several biological mechanisms explain the connection between insufficient sleep and heart disease. Sleep plays a crucial role in regulating stress hormones such as cortisol. When sleep is inadequate, cortisol levels rise, leading to elevated blood pressure and heart rate, which strain the cardiovascular system. Additionally, poor sleep impairs glucose metabolism and insulin regulation, increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes—a major risk factor for heart disease. Sleep deprivation also triggers inflammation, contributing to atherosclerosis, where plaques build up in the arteries, heightening the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Research findings

Extensive studies have demonstrated a strong link between poor sleep and cardiovascular conditions. Adults who sleep fewer than seven hours per night are more likely to develop hypertension, coronary artery disease, and heart failure. Sleep disorders, particularly obstructive sleep apnea, are associated with a significantly increased risk of heart disease due to frequent sleep interruptions and oxygen deprivation.

Sleep quality and prevention

Both sleep duration and quality are critical for heart health. For example, regularly sleeping less than six hours per night can increase the risk of coronary artery disease by 23%. Additionally, poor-quality sleep—marked by frequent awakenings—further elevates cardiovascular risk. Improving sleep hygiene through consistent sleep schedules, reducing screen time, and incorporating relaxation techniques before bed can help lower the risk of heart disease. Medical interventions, such as CPAP therapy for sleep apnea, are also highly effective in enhancing sleep quality and protecting heart health.

In conclusion, prioritizing both sleep quantity and quality is essential for reducing the risk of heart disease and maintaining overall cardiovascular health. The author of this article is Dr. Manoj Kumar