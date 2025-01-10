Is influencer Andrew Tate really running for Prime Minister of the United Kingdom? The trajectory of his party BRUV

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate is making headlines once again, but this time on the other side of the law. The 35-year-old British-American is all set to run for the position of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom much to everyone's surprise. This announcement came just days into the new year, sparking a flurry of conversation and debate online. While Tate's political ambitions may seem outlandish to some, a closer look at the series of events surrounding this announcement paints a clear picture of his trajectory — and the storm of controversy that accompanies it. Andrew Tate and Elon Musk

The announcement

On January 5, Andrew Tate took to X to ask his followers if he should run for Prime Minister of the UK after replying to political strategist Joey Mannarino who wrote, “The United Kingdom needs someone who is a warrior.” Tate replied, “I will do it.” His next “ultra-serious” post was a poll for his fanbase, contemplating Tate's entry into the political arena.

While the majority of votes favoured the idea of Tate running for office, with “SAVE BRITAN” edging out the alternative, many netizens did point out the fact that he was “running for prime minister but can’t spell Britain.” Although the poll result was more of a rhetorical gesture than an official campaign kickoff, it was a clear indication that Tate had already begun to stir the pot regarding his potential political future.

Elon Musk’s support

A twist in this already-knotted saga was the support of tech billionaire Elon Musk; with a far-reaching influence in both the tech world and social media, he is a definitive backer of Tate’s political ambitions. Musk commented on a video of Tate denouncing the “generational failure” of UK politics; while the caption of the post claimed that what Tate is doing “will be studied for many years. Even if he doesn’t win and become Prime Minister, his involvement will transform British politics & create an army of men demanding change”, Musk replied: “He's not wrong.”

Musk, who has previously called for King Charles III to dissolve parliament and criticizsd Labour leader Keir Starmer’s handling of issues like child grooming gangs, has been outspoken on UK politics, even calling for Starmer’s resignation. His involvement in Tate's electoral bid has the capacity to significantly bolster Tate’s political ambitions. Additionally, Musk's influence on social media allows him to shape public discourse, and his support lends considerable credibility to Tate’s cause, particularly among his millions of followers. This endorsement ties Tate’s political aspirations to the larger manosphere, making it clear that Musk’s backing could transform Tate’s movement into a more serious, widely recognized force, despite his lack of traditional political experience.

The Birth of BRUV

Following the announcement of his intentions to run for Prime Minister, Tate quickly took steps to formalize his entry into UK politics. He launched a new political party called Britain Restoring Underlying Values (BRUV). Alongside this, Tate posted the party’s charter, emphasising his promise to be accountable to the British people and threatening to step down if he failed to live up to his commitments.

While the rhetoric was bold, the specifics of BRUV’s political platform are still very much in development. While Tate's personal brand is front and centre, there is little in terms of detailed policy proposals or concrete governance plans. In the days that followed, Tate began to release a few key proposals to outline the party's agenda.

Key policies

Policies proposed by BRUV include the mandatory inclusion of combat sports like wrestling and boxing in UK schools. Another central tenet of the party's platform is a stringent approach to immigration. Tate has proposed a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal migration, signalling a hardline stance that is likely to resonate with certain sectors of the British public, especially in light of ongoing debates over immigration in the UK. Beyond these two prominent issues, however, BRUV has not laid out much else in terms of detailed policy proposals. Tate frequently speaks about “freedom” and “opportunity,” but how he plans to address more pressing issues like the cost-of-living crisis, public services, or the UK’s economic future remains unclear.

Tate's legal considerations

Another thing to note is that while Tate’s popularity among his followers cannot be denied, his controversial background has led to mixed reactions. Known for his outspoken views on masculinity, he rose to fame as a world-champion kickboxer and reality TV star. Despite being banned from several social media platforms and facing serious legal charges, including human trafficking and rape in Romania, Tate has cultivated a strong following. However, his controversial views and ongoing legal battles, which could potentially result in extradition to the UK for further charges, complicate his political aspirations.

Tate’s interest in running for UK Prime Minister raises questions about whether someone with his criminal background can hold such an influential position. While his legal issues have yet to result in convictions, the charges are serious, and Tate’s public image remains highly polarising; additionally, the irony lies in Tate positioning himself as a champion of accountability and values, despite being embroiled in significant moral and legal controversies. His campaign, though still in the early stages, has already stirred significant support from his supporters which some critics argue could amplify fascist sentiments in UK politics.