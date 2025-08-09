The Aquarius full moon is turning the tides: Is being swept away on the cards for your zodiac sign?

Every secret isn’t bad. The Aquarius full moon is bringing with it the tides of change: Ready to be swept away?(Photo: X)

Though the revelation may feel as tough and maybe even heartbreaking.

Realising the nuances of this dilemma is what the full moon in Aquarius is bringing to us. Air signs are usually associated with footloose-fancy-free energy which usually follows an act-first-think-later approach. A full moon in an air sign then, is here to purge out some of that juvenile flair. And with 5 retrogrades seriously cramping all 12 zodiacs’ cosmic style, the impact of this full moon is not to be ignored — especially for these 5 signs.

And as always, check for your Sun, Moon and rising signs.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Whatever the forecast may be for Leos, their sturdy selves should prep to feel completely thrown off balance. The most likely way this is to happen, as per psychic and astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grims, is with some unseen dynamic in their relationships coming to light — potentially a partner voicing concerns or observations that they were wary of bringing up earlier. If handled correctly, this could make for a tender point in the relationship.

Libra (September 23 - August 22)

Libras have been having some fun off late with an informal romantic fling that appears to be fitting into the chaos of their lives, rather seamlessly. Expect the fling to now either move towards a natural death or take a surreally big turn — no in-between energies anymore.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius will be feeling their emotions mounting, gnawing their way through for a theatrical release. This wave however has the potential of washing away superficial equations, particularly romantic entanglements. So those left standing at the end of this will then be proven to be the real ones.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus can expect to really feel seen, and literally at that, over this weekend. This will most likely occur in relationship to an authority figure role they hold in their lives. They can also expect to let go of a certain responsibility-shaped burden they had been carrying for a while as they manage to resolve it.

Special mention: Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios can expect to open up to their family members in a way they haven’t in a while with possible resolution coming in for a certain estrangement-like situation. Things are changing for the better at home!

Ready for the cosmic tides to sweep out the gunk?