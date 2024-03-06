Are you in the Prediabetes zone? Watch out!

Singer Kelly Clarkson recently shared the news about her prediabetes diagnosis on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight,” the 41-year-old revealed, adding that the diagnosis triggering her to “do something about it” — making a reference to her weight loss and fitness journey. Prediabetes - an intermediate stage of blood glucose control between normal and diabetes - is said to affect a large percent of the population(Shutterstock)

Prediabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels are elevated above the normal levels (70 mg/dL to 100 mg/dL as per the World Health Organization), but are still below the levels of type 2 diabetes. Due to this abnormalcy, one can develop a full-blown case of diabetes in the future. This is especially worrying for a country like India, considered the diabetic capital of the world. According to a 2023 study by the Indian Council of Medical Research–India Diabetes (ICMR-INDAB), nearly 136 million people in the country are prediabetic.

Higher risk for office-goers

A lack of work-life balance can have long-term consequences. Dr Srinath Aswathiah, senior consultant, Diabetology and Endocrinology, Gleneagles Hospitals, Bengaluru, explains, “Due to a compromise on exercise routines and unhealthy dietary practices — where it is too easy to order takeaways over healthy home cooking — the corporate population can easily become a higher risk group. In a nuclear family, a working couple may be busy with their job, leaving them with minimal opportunity for healthy lifestyle practices.”

Early detection matters

“Pre-diabetes means borderline diabetes and there is a rising prevalence of pre-diabetes in our population as of today. The alarming part is that 90% of the people with prediabetes don’t know they have it,” says Dr David Chandy, consultant, Endocrinology at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. But, this can be prevented.

“There are a few tell-tale signs for prediabetes,” states Dr Anu Gaikwad, consultant diabetologist and HOD, Geriatric Medicine at DPU Super Specialty Hospital, Pune. He shares what you need to watch out for:

Increased thirst

Increased hunger

Increased urination

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Tingling numbness in the limbs

If you have these symptoms, it is important to not panic or jump to conclusions. “The diagnosis only serves as a red flag, signalling an increased likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes in the future,” shares Dr Shubhra Gupta, senior consultant, Internal Medicine Expert at Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Delhi.

Can it be reversed? Yes!

Being diagnosed with prediabetes doesn’t have to be a life sentence. It doesn’t automatically translate into a diabetic condition, as there is always room for reversal. “In 80-90% of the cases, diabetes is preventable. Omit junk foods, processed foods and liquid sugars and have a clear understanding of how natural sugars work,” says Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, a physician practising disease reversal and longevity at her clinic in Mumbai, adding, “Take supplements based on your medical parameters and drop not just weight, but also fat. Better sleep and stress management are also crucial.”

She concludes, “Remember, if you have a family history of diabetes, that does not mean it’s your destiny, too.”

I'm prediabetic, here's what I did, says this corporate executive

Sahil Malkani, 27-year-old finance specialist, Mumbai, shares what he did. “I was diagnosed with prediabetes in the last week of December, so my new year started with a target to be healthy and fit. I gave up gluten and all rice products for the first 40 days of the year and then, gradually started eating rice/rice-related products once a week.”



A meal plan to manage blood sugar

Nutritionist Sheela Tanna shares what to have:



Breakfast: Steel cut oats, skimmed milk, soaked almonds, walnuts (two each) Green Tea

Lunch: Leafy salad, 1 bajra roti with mix vegetable (mildly spiced), curd/ raita, brown/red rice

Dinner: Asparagus/broccoli/spinach soup, multigrain khichdi

Bedtime: Jeera water

How cardiovascular fitness impacts pre-diabtetes

Don’t skip out on your daily workout. Dr Ravinder Singh Rao, Chief interventional Cardiologist, RHL Hospital, Jaipur, shares why.

He says, “Regular physical activity like cardio and aerobic exercises does only help with weight management but also with managing a pre-diabetes condition. Exercise enhances insulin sensitivity, allowing cells to better use glucose for energy. Walking, jogging, swimming, or running are all good choices. Weightlifting, resistance bands, and yoga are also imperative in maintaining a good level of cholesterol, as they can increase muscle mass and raise the metabolic rate.”