Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha: I’m hungry to make music, again

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is looking forward to returning to his music-making days. Starting his film direction career with Tum Bin (2001), which had chartbuster songs and had earlier directed videos from the super hit albums including Sonu Nigam’s Kismat (1998), Deewana (1999) and Jaan (2000), now he wants to resume music direction soon. Anubhav Sinha on his visit to Lucknow(Deep Saxena/HT)

“I’m hungry to make music, again. I don’t know if I will be able to or not but mann toh bada hain! I miss shooting those songs in slow motion, music compositions and singing,” says the Ra.One (2011) director on his recent visit to Lucknow.

Sinha has started learning music as well. “Last year, Vishal (Bharadwaj, composer-director) came to my house on my birthday (June 22) and I asked him about a piano that I had wanted to buy. Usne mujhe daant lagai ki aur bola kahan itna mehnga le raha hai and the next day when I reached home, the piano was assembled. Since I am a purist, besides piano training I am learning to read and write notations, but I feel it will take over a decade to play well.”

The filmmaker recalls, “Since my younger days I used to fantasize playing a piano with single malt on the side but that couldn’t happen as in Mumbai you have small houses.”

Anubhav Sinha at Sheroes Cafe, run by acid attack survivors, on his visit to Lucknow(Deep Saxena/HT)

Sinha adds, “Mera music ke liye prem pareshaan toh karta hi rehta hain but I am unable to use it in the kind of films I am making. Films like Mulk (2018) and Article 15 (2019) have no or very less scope of music. I used a bit in Thappad (2020) or wherever I can but aaj kal music hoti hi kahan hai. I met Anurag (Kashyap, director) here (in Lucknow) and he also said I should do music. I told him there are no such situations in projects these days and he was like ‘bina situation ke banao’ and he is right...I should!”

The director clarifies, “People feel Tum Bin was musical, but it was not! A global-level, musical are films that have dialogues, songs and scenes all in music like Chicago (2002) and Singin’ in the Rain (1952). Unfortunately, we don’t have such films in India and now I feel why it’s so. I think we should make one!”

On making Bhojpuri rap Bambai Main Ka Ba (2021) with actor Manoj Bajpayee, he says, “I was disheart-ened as I feel the Bhojpuri audience still desire that latka-jhaka and lehnga-kamar. Gaane ki charcha toh bahut hui but it was not consumed that much. I believe, audience ke bhi jimmedari banti hai!”

Sinha has sometime back wrapped shooting of his next project IC 814 which is said to be based on Flight Into Fear: The Captain's Story penned by Captain Devi Sharan, a pilot of IC 814.