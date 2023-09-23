Ayushmann Khurrana says ‘dad blessing from above’ after receiving Time 100 Impact award in Singapore

2023 is treating Ayushmann Khurrana pretty well, on the professional front. After his film Dream Girl 2 became a money-spinner at the box office, he has now been awarded the Time 100 Impact award- that too for the second time!

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana was in Singapore to receive his award.

He calls it a “beautiful surprise”. “What else can I say? My intent has always been right and my father is blessing me from above. It’s a huge validation of my genuine efforts to disrupt across my filmography,” he says, remembering his late father, P Khurrana.

Khurrana was in Singapore on September 17 to receive the award in person, and the ceremony also saw actors such as Huy Kuan (Everything Everywhere All At Once fame) and American singer Eric Nam in attendance. “It was a very limited exclusive guest list of world opinion leaders from different fields who genuinely strived to make a difference. The ceremony was an intimate one followed by food and the F1 race. It was incredible to connect with these icons from across the world who are pushing the envelope in their own way. It was amazing to witness how they view India and our contribution,” adds the 39-year-old.

Khurrana doesn’t fail to mention his meeting with Kuan specifically, “Though I had a personal fan moment with Huy Kuan, he was the one who asked for a selfie. His childlike quality and energy was infectious. Eric has a very mature & balanced mind because of his journey.”

Back home though, how much difference do these international honours make to him and his career? “Whenever we achieve something at a global stage it gives us a reason to celebrate. Be it sports, science or cinema. We need these validations for our moments under the sun,” he shares.

Asked further how much importance does he personally plane on awards, he adds, “In my speech I mentioned that neither did I think or aspire to represent India at such a forum, I was just doing my earnest effort as a socially responsible artiste. This huge acknowledgment came as a pleasant surprise. My efforts have gotten noticed at a global stage. This will further encourage me and fellow Indians to strive more to push the progressive story telling.”

